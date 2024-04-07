Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Top interesting facts about upcoming celestial phenomenon

A total solar eclipse is approaching, and millions of people in North America are preparing to see this once-in-a-lifetime event on Monday, April 8 as per TIME. The breathtaking display of this celestial event, in which the moon passes between Earth and the sun, is sure to enthrall onlookers. Here are some interesting facts about the upcoming celestial event:

Rare opportunity for a spectacle

Although solar eclipses happen frequently, it is uncommon to be able to see one in your own backyard. The director of the University of New Hampshire Observatory, John Gianforte, estimates that the average person may only get to see something like this once in their lifetime.

"Everyone should see at least one in their life, because they’re just so spectacular. They are emotion-evoking natural events," claims Gianforte.

Path of totality and duration

The entire continent of North America will be covered by the eclipse's path of totality, where it can be seen. The darker shadow cast by the moon, known as the umbra, will cross the United States starting at 12:39 p.m. Eastern Time and end close to Ireland at 3:55 p.m.

It will originate in the Pacific Ocean south of the Republic of Kiribati. Four minutes and twenty-eight seconds will be the longest totality, and it will happen over a 350-mile swath close to the eclipse's center.

Compared to previous eclipses, this one is notable for having a larger path of totality and crossing over more cities and densely populated areas.

Solar activity and celestial sightings

The eclipse of 2024 falls during a time of increased solar activity, referred to as the "solar maximum." During this part of the solar cycle, observers may be able to see more of the sun's corona, or outermost layer of the atmosphere, which will show off a stunning display of prominences and plasma streamers.

The celestial display will also be enhanced by the visibility of planets like Venus and Jupiter both before and during totality.

Natural phenomena and animal behavior

In addition to being a visual treat, a total solar eclipse can cause some amazing natural phenomena. During totality, observers might see a 360-degree sunset glow and a drop in temperature.

Moreover, animals such as birds and mammals may display confused or changed activity patterns in response to the sudden darkness of totality. During the 2017 eclipse, scientists saw interesting behavioral changes in flying creatures that provided insight into how celestial events affect Earth's wildlife.

