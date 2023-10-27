What did Troy Bohling do? US citizen charged with multiple counts for crime committed in June

Trigger Warning: This article contains content related to murder, sexual assault, and child pornography.

In a disturbing and terrible episode that shocked Germany's tranquil environment, a 31-year-old American man named Troy Bohling has been accused of a series of horrible acts. Bohling, of Michigan, is charged with murder, rape, attempted murder, and possession of child pornography as per the New York Post. The terrible incident occurred on the Marienbruecke Bridge, near the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, and has left a profound wound in the hearts of people who cherish visitor safety in a fairytale setting.

The promise of romance turned nightmare

On a terrible June day, two young American tourists, Eva Liu and Kelsey Chang, were hiking near the majestic Neuschwanstein Castle. It all started with a fortuitous meeting with Troy Bohling, who promised them a romantic view of the enchanted castle. They had no idea that this pledge would lead them into a nightmare. Bohling enticed them off the route, where the exquisite scenery quickly turned perilous.

As Bohling grew increasingly violent, he attempted to assault Eva Liu. Her friend, Kelsey Chang, bravely tried to protect Liu. Tragically, Bohling severely injured Chang in the process. The promising life of the 22-year-old recent college graduate from Naperville, Illinois was devastated by this traumatic event.

The unspeakable horrors unleashed

Bohling switched his focus to Eva Liu after brutally silencing Kelsey Chang. The facts of what happened next are horrifying, as he choked Liu senselessly and then raped her. He shoved her down the steep slope with callous disregard for her life, leaving her gravely injured as per the New York Post. As a young woman's hopes were ruthlessly destroyed, the fantasy environment transformed into a nightmare.

The tragedy didn't stop there. In their quest for justice, prosecutors unearthed a frightening part of Bohling's life. They took his laptop and smartphones, finding that he had child pornography on his computer. This information added another layer of dread to an already terrifying scenario.

If Troy Bohling is convicted of the most serious accusation of murder, he may face life in jail. The German state court in Kempten is currently deciding if and when this extremely disturbing case will go to trial. In compliance with German privacy rules, the identity of the murder suspect remains unknown.

