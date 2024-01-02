What happened to Color Purple star Carrie Bernans? Exploring her condition amid NYC hit-and-run

Carrie Bernans noted for her work in The Color Purple, Marvel's Black Panther, and Avengers Infinity War/End Game, had been at the heart of a terrifying event in New York City in the early hours of Monday. The renowned artist has been gravely injured in an alleged hit-and-run, leaving her and eight others in shock and mayhem, as per Deadline.

The incident unfolds: A terrifying hit-and-run

At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, in the heart of midtown Manhattan, a driver, who was subsequently confirmed to be in his early 40s, slammed into an outdoor dining shed at Chirp, a Peruvian restaurant. Carrie Bernans, who had just given birth to a son, was among those affected by the accident. During the sad tragedy, her newborn child was securely tucked in a hotel with family.

Patricia Lee, Bernans' mother, rushed to Instagram to tell the harrowing facts of the event. Lee recounted the chaos that transpired in her post, saying, "She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s, was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near."

Lee went on to describe Bernan's injuries, which included broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth. The actress was knocked unconscious and trapped behind the food stand as a result of the accident. Despite the anguish and uncertainty, Lee was grateful that her daughter had survived the trauma. The hit-and-run also injured nine individuals, including three police officers, as the driver attempted to leave the scene.

The road to recovery: Bernan's current condition

According to the most recent information, Carrie Bernans is in stable condition and is undergoing surgery to treat the injuries she received in the hit-and-run. Despite physical limitations, she stays tenacious, with her mother underlining her daughter's unwavering spirit. Bernans is still in a lot of pain and unable to answer calls right now, but she's getting better.

Despite the setback, Lee expressed Bernans' everlasting faith in the human spirit. "This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God," she said in an Instagram statement. "Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in New York City, she is filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter," she added.

Patricia Lee expressed profound gratitude to all the first responders, police, strangers, friends, and family who rushed to Carrie Bernans' help during the New Year's tragedy. The swift response of people on the scene, particularly friends like Katherine, was critical in offering immediate aid and support in the harrowing aftermath of the hit-and-run.

