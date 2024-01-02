What was the feud between Chaka Khan and Kanye West? Exploring the controversy as the R&B singer drops grudge with the rapper

Chaka Khan has moved over the issues surrounding her drama with Kanye West along with concluding her touring career. Previously, the 70-year-old Queen of Funk labeled the rapper, 46, stupid for speeding up her vocals while sampling her 1984 hit Through the Fire for his 2004 breakthrough track Through the Wire.

However, the music legend has changed her mind and stated in a Rolling Stone interview that her remarks from the past were salty and that she is not holding any silly grudges. While acknowledging that she was unaware that Kanye would change her voice on the sample, Chaka admitted that she shared some of the blame for the miscommunication.

Let's go back in time and explore the beginnings of this fight as fans bring up their feud once more.

What was the feud between R&B singer Chaka Khan and Rapper Kanye West?

For his 2004 debut album The College Dropout, Kanye West included a sample of Chaka Khan's 1984 song Through The Fire. Khan sped up her vocals for the tune. However according to her, West never asked her permission to use her voice in this way. Chaka Khan was not happy with the outcome, despite receiving a small payment from West's sampling.

Khan added that she would have said hell no to West utilizing the music if she had known he was going to speed up her voice on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Chaka also revealed that she did get some money off of Kanye's use of her number. Chaka first recorded Through The Fire for her fifth album, I Feel For You, released in 1984. Despite suffering laryngitis at the time, she was gracious about Through The Wire and even performed it live with him at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a recent interview, Khan disclosed that she had moved over her rage towards Ye, suggesting that she intends to move on. To add to it, Khan revealed that she wasn't all that interested in hip-hop in general. But before the year ended, Chaka Khan wasn't the only one who made amends with Kanye West.

