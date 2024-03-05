Who is Michael Meyden? Oregon father accused of drugging daughter's friends with Benzos spiked smoothies

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a disturbing incident involving the drugging of minors.

Michael Meyden, a 57-year-old resident of Lake Oswego, Oregon, is at the center of a disturbing case that has shocked the community. Meyden is accused of drugging his daughter's young friends during a sleepover as per the New York Post, which has raised serious concerns and sparked outrage.

The allegations

On August 26, 2023, Meyden reportedly hosted a sleepover for his 12-year-old daughter and her friends. What was supposed to be a fun evening turned dark when Meyden allegedly laced mango smoothies with benzodiazepine, a strong sedative. According to police reports, Meyden forced the girls to drink the spiked smoothies, despite their objections.

During the sleepover, the girls reported feeling woozy and disoriented after drinking the smoothie. One girl even texted her mother in desperation, pleading to be rescued from the awful situation, “Mom please pick me up and say I had a family emergency. I don’t feel safe. I might not respond but please come get me (crying emoji), Please. Please pick up. Please. PLEASE!!”.

Meyden's behavior became increasingly disturbing as he made repeated trips to the basement where the girls were sleeping, seemingly to see if they were unconscious.

Repercussions and legal proceedings

Following the sleepover, the girls tested positive for an unknown prescription drug and were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Meyden turned himself in after a grand jury indicted him on multiple charges, including causing another person to ingest a controlled substance. Despite the allegations, Meyden maintains his innocence, with his lawyer emphasizing the presumption of innocence until all facts are established.

Background and profile

Michael Meyden, an Arizona State University graduate and former Avangrid employee, previously lived in a $1.3 million home in Lake Oswego with his wife, Yukiko Ishida-Meyer. However, the couple filed for divorce last year, and Meyden's current address is listed as an RV park in Vancouver.

Meyden's participation in his daughter's sleepover, known as "Spa night," highlights his role in organizing the event. Meyden appeared to be heavily involved in the evening's festivities, arranging activities such as getting their nails done and providing dinner, according to court documents.

As the case progresses, the community grapples with the troubling allegations made against Michael Meyden. With legal proceedings underway, the priority remains to ensure justice for the young girls affected by this tragic incident.

