EXCLUSIVE: 'People wrongly credited my weight loss to my breakup, I just want to be fit mom’ says Daljeet Kaur

Television actress Daljeet Kaur is a very popular name in the television industry. She is known for doing versatile roles in a career span of two decades. The single mother, Daljeet Kaur is currently enjoying her fit lifestyle. Daljeet had recently made news during her exceptional transformation while dealing with her separation. Spotted recently at a shoot, Daljeet looked her fittest best.

She had recently shared a picture of herself wearing a body-hugging shimmery gown with a plunging neckline, which went viral on social media. While some acknowledged the fact that she has worked hard to get into this shape, a few others questioned her for trying to prove a point.

Talking about the reactions, Daljeet spoke to Pinkvilla, “I vividly remember when I had lost weight after my separation, people had credited my transformation to the break-up, they'd said I wanted to prove a point. Back then I was a new mother, I had lost all the pregnancy weight while putting my life back together. I find it rather amusing when people assume we are constantly doing things to please people, or for someone else, to make a point. I've reached a point in my life where I don't find it necessary to explain my actions to people.”