Karan Wahi on his wedding plans with girlfriend Uditi Singh: Marriage is going to be a private affair for me

Dill Mill Gayye fame Karan Wahi is a popular name in the telly world. He is not only a fabulous actor but also a spectacular host as well as a cricketer. He has worked in shows like Remix, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and others. The actor recently opened up on his relationship with girlfriend Uditi Singh and shared the reason for his absence from TV.

Karan has been dating Uditi Singh for some years now. He made his relationship official by sharing a post on social media. While there are speculations about the actor getting married soon. Karan Wahi shared with ETimes, “There is nothing new to talk about in my relationship. And people keep asking me about my marriage, mujhe lagta hai pata nahi main kitna buddha ho gaya hoon. But I think the kind of space I am in, I have never ever said that I will not get married. For me, marriage is a very beautiful thing, I have friends who are married and happy. For me, marriage is not about a timeline ki ab tum itne saal ke ho gaye ho toh shaadi kar lo. I have friends who have gotten married at 25 and at 40 too. Whenever I get married it is going to be a very private affair for me. Marriage for me is a very private moment and not a very Instagram moment.”

He has been missing from the television screen for some time now. Sharing the reason he said, “I don’t think I will ever say goodbye to television. I understand why the thought comes of me having quit TV as I do not do mainstream television much or at all actually these days. Mainstream television is great in its own way but there is this thing of time crunch there. After working for a few years, I realized that I couldn’t work for 30 days in a month and not get exhausted from it. My main aim was that wherever I do for whatever time period, I should enjoy it because that is why I am doing that particular thing.”

He shared that he was offered a daily by Rajan Shahi sir but again he was asked to give a certain timeline to it, and he has issues with timelines.



