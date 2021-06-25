  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Tamboli on KKK 11: It was stressful due to the stunts, but Rohit Shetty kept us motivated

I was very scared to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi but it ended up being a fantastic experience, says Nikki Tamboli, as she shares her experience of shooting for the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 05:55 pm
Nikki Tamboli on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: It was stressful due to the stunts, but Rohit Shetty kept us motivated Nikki Tamboli on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: It was stressful due to the stunts, but Rohit Shetty kept us motivated
Nikki Tamboli recently returned to India after an extensive shoot of the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in South Africa. This was the second show of the actress for Colors TV after rising to fame from the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss. Nikki informs that it was a fun experience shooting for the show abroad under the supervision of Rohit Shetty, however, the stunts also left her tired.

“It was a lot of fun,” she exclaims adding further, “I made a lot of new friends, be it humans or animals. It was a first-time experience and I never thought of making it to this show. I love it. The days were stressful due to the stunts, in-fact, I was very scared to be on the show. It ended up being a fantastic experience.”  Apart from Nikki, her Bigg Boss colleague Rahul Vaidya was also a part of this stunt based reality show, which goes on air soon.

Talking about the host, Rohit Shetty, Nikki says, “He is just fabulous. He kept all the contestants motivated and asked her to not worry. He is a fun company to be around.” Over the years, there have been conversations about the reality of these reality shows. Nikki insists that she prefers to be true to her personality in reality shows. “I don’t know about others, but for me, it’s important to be real on reality show. The audience today is very sharp. I was the second runner up on Bigg Boss because I was real on the show,” she smiles and is quick to add, “Almost everyone is real, but there are some who are fake too.”

She concludes, “I take the reality shows very seriously because I want to show people what I am.” Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more on Nikki Tamboli.

