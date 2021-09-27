KKK 11 Finale Day 2 Review: A perfect Rohit Shetty style climax for the reality show as Arjun Bijlani wins

The season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi has ended with a bang as the creators ensured a Rohit Shetty-style climax for this stunt-based reality show. It started off with a car-based stunt with and Varun Sood fighting to secure the third spot. It was Divyanka who scored over Varun in this car blasting race.

This was followed by a massive final stunt wherein the contestants using a speed boat, helicopter, face the fire and undertake a rescue mission. It was a perfect stunt challenging the contestants to face their fears and emerge a winner. The stunt was designed in a way that one could easily use in the climax of a Rohit Shetty film. The contest was between the three finalists, Vishal Aditya, , and Divyanka Tripathi. While Vishal aborted the mission, it was Arjun who scored a win over Divyanka as he completed the task 20 seconds faster.

The finale was loaded with action, a bit of emotion, and of course, lots of humor. Rohit Shetty was in his complete element, looking extremely comfortable with his set of contestants. The award ceremony brought in the humor quotient to the action-packed finale. Finally, it’s curtains for the most successful season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It ends with Rohit Shetty promising his return with another action-packed season next year with a new set of contestants and a new set of challenges.

Meanwhile, the television channel now gears up for the new season of Bigg Boss from next week with getting back as a host. Rohit Shetty on the other hand now moves on, as he gears up for the release of his ambitious cop universe film, Sooryavanshi with in lead. It is gearing up for a Diwali release.

