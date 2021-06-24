EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Vaidya on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, bond with Abhinav Shukla & marriage plans with Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya talks about his experience of shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

Rahul Vaidya recently returned from Cape Town where he was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11). “It is one of the most hectic shows that one can ever do. You do the stunts in the most extreme weather situations, so physically it's a very taxing show, but at the end of it, it's a once in a lifetime experience,” shares Rahul.

Rahul also talks about the most challenging stunt that he did on the Rohit Shetty fronted show. “One stunt which was inside the pool was the most difficult. In that, one of my hands and both the legs were tied up with locks, which I had to open. Now the twist was that I was tied up to a round board, which used to keep circling, taking me inside the water and bringing me out again. That stunt was really difficult, and I think I must have drank about 5-6 liters of water,” laughs Rahul, who would love to go back to Cape Town.

“We were not allowed to go out because of Covid. We were all in a (bio) bubble, and never stepped out until the last day when we went out for shopping. Honestly, I love Cape Town from what we saw, and I would love to go there again. It's a beautiful place,” informs the singer.

Meanwhile, reports of his marriage with girlfriend Disha Parmar have been doing the rounds for a while now. Since he has now returned back to Mumbai, will they start working on that plan again? “Obviously that plan will take acceleration now, because we have been waiting for the situation to get a little better with the pandemic, and now with things getting a little better than what it was previously, we definitely want to get back to it,” says Rahul.

Do they have a month in mind when they plan to tie the knot? “Not really! All I can tell you is that it's going to be very soon.”

Furthermore, Rahul and Abhinav Shukla reportedly didn’t get along very well during Bigg Boss. However, after shooting in Cape Town for so long for KKK 11, have they become closer? “It's definitely gotten better. We were talking, chilling, sharing jokes, so I think that’s the equation, it’s become much better,” Rahul signs off.

