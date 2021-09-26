KKK 11 Finale Day 1 Review: The daredevil stunts made this Rohit Shetty led episode an entertaining watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s (KKK 11) finale weekend kickstarted today, and it had the right mix of humour, drama, entertaining conversations, and thrilling tasks - some factors that one expects from the last episodes of this adventure-based reality show. The final six contestants - , Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood competed against each other, with Vaidya bidding goodbye to the show by the end of the episode. Abhinav Shukla and Sana Makbul also made an appearance with an intention to cheer their fellow contestants.

Today’s episode featured three tasks, the first one required the participants to procure flags from a pole that was horizontally placed outwards from the terrace of a tall building, the second stunt, probably the most difficult one, required the contestants to make their way out from a cage like set up, while enduring electric shocks. The third task, most dynamic amongst the lot, needed the celebrities to stay in an aerobatic aircraft, while the plane did all it’s tricks up in the sky to overwhelm the contestants.

All the three tasks were impactful, with the third one enamoring not only the viewers but also the contestants who were witnessing the stunt live in Cape Town, South Africa.

Furthermore, the contestants’ camaraderie with host Rohit Shetty was also quite entertaining, with the celebs humorously sharing the impact the show has had on them. However, sometimes some of the lines did fall flat too. Another interesting part about Khatron Ke Khiladi is how contestants encourage their competitors, something which was noticed in this season as well. Also Rohit Shetty’s consistent support to the contestants is worth a mention.

Overall the finale weekend did start on a high, with Saturday’s episode giving the show it’s final five contestants in Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Varun Sood. Now it will be interesting to watch how Sunday's episode pans out.

