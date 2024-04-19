Abhishek Kumar who became popular after his stint in Bigg Boss 17 recently delighted fans with his new music video Khaali Botal alongside Ayesha Khan. Ayesha and Abhishek became friends in the Bigg Boss house. The actor recently treated fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his new music video.

Abhishek Kumar shares the BTS of Khaali Botal

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the Udaariyaan actor has shared a behind-the-scenes video, giving fans a peek into the making of the music video.

Asking followers to share their favorite lines from the music video, he captioned it, “When you were in full character during the whole sequence. Comment your best line from #khaalibotal.” In the video, Abhishek showcases his versatility by playing the character of a ruthless king, adding depth and intensity to the role. Abhishek is seen stabbing Ayesha on her back in the clip.

The song Khaali Botal is sung by Singer Parampara Tandon and beautifully composed by Manan Bhardwaj.

Fan reactions

As soon as Abhishek Kumar posted the video, fans filled the comment section and expressed their thoughts. Impressed by Abhishek's acting talent, one user wrote, "Abhishek can play a dreamer in avocado, lover boy in saanware, and he definitely stole the show as ruthless king in khaali botal, he is a versatile actor."

Another user commented, “Hayye what a masterpiece song with all things in one song expressions that are killing actions and you both look just uff it seems like I was watching a movie.”

Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar captured hearts with his strong gameplay in Bigg Boss 17. He emerged as the first runner-up, and he showed great strength throughout. Although Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner, Abhishek faced support after his one-day eviction following a confrontation with Samarth Jurel. However, post-show, tensions seem to have resolved as both Abhishek and Samarth have formed a healthy friendship after the show.

Abhishek has been making headlines after leaving the Bigg Boss 17 house. Recently, there have been rumors suggesting that he has confirmed his participation in the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. But there is no confirmation from Abhishek or the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

