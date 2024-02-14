Valentine's Day is here, and so is the moment to celebrate love and togetherness. It's that time of the year when everything feels so special and lovely. Marking the love season, many enjoy with their partners, bring gifts for one another, and whatnot. Well, what would be more meaningful than witnessing an adorable love story that would make you crave one?

So, this Valentine's, we had Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik talking to us about their love story and life with each other. The couple not only discussed their proposal and marriage but also how Ekbir, their son, has added colors to their life.

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik recall their first interaction and proposal

While talking to Pinkvilla about meeting for the first time, the couple shared, "So our first interaction was kind of weird because when we met, he was just reading his script, and he didn't even say hi. So that was the kind of interaction we had. But then, eventually, we gelled, and here we are today."

Continuing the conversation about the proposal thing, Aditi Malik said, "Mohit proposed to me first. It was April 1st, and he didn't straight away propose to me for marriage. I remember we were coming back from an event; they were in town, and we were sitting outside Haji Ali, and that's when he asked me to take things further and that we should think of getting married. It was just six months that I was with Mohit, and he straight away wanted to marry me. I didn't understand whether it was an April Fool or if this was happening in real life. It took me a day to understand whether this guy was seriously asking me out. The next day, he again called to know my answer since I had not responded to him. That's how it happened."

Going candid about their family reactions, Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat fame, revealed, "My family accepted Mohit because they had spent more time with him. So my family knew him, and my father loved him, and to date, my father is in awe of Mohit. They share more of a father-son relationship, I feel. I had not spent much time with his family. His sisters and his mother loved me, and they helped me gain the trust of the elderly in the family. It was Mohit's first love marriage in his family, so initially, there were a few issues, but they were resolved, and I'm happy to say that today I'm the favorite in his family, and I'm blessed to have this family."

Calling Mohit's mother as the best, the actress highlighted, "I was quite sure of getting married to Mohit when I met his mom for the first time. Mohit's mom is the best, and I'm sure the kind of upbringing she would have given her son would have shaped him into the amazing person that he is today."

Mohit-Aditi discuss their compatibility

We asked the lovely couple whether they noticed any change in terms of compatibility before and after marriage. Landing a reply, Mohit expressed, "Not at all. We dated for five years, and then we got married. For us, marriage was just like a ritual and something that had to be done. Otherwise, it was pretty much the same; our compatibility was the same and even our friendship."

The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor further added, "I think friendship rules our relationship in every way, from where we started to where we are today. It has become even better, and we are not only soul lovers but also soul friends ."

Mohit and Aditi on each other's qualities

Continuing the conversation with Mohit and Aditi, we became curious about what qualities of each other the two are fond of. The former underlined, "I feel, Aditi is a very selfless and compassionate person. I sometimes ask her to be selfish in a few situations where too much compassion is not needed. She always thinks about others without thinking about herself. So that is one thing I love about Aditi."

"We are everything to each other. Eventually, we've spent so many years with each other that we know exactly what's going on in each other's minds. And you become like a mirror to each other. And you help each other grow. And that's what we've been doing," he added.

Further, the entrepreneur said, "What I love about him is his honesty and everything that he does. He is honest in every relationship of his, made with his parents, made with me, and made with Ekbir now. He has spent many years working in this industry, but he has the same passion that I saw in him that he had in his early years. In the same way, he is passionate about each scene of his life; whatever work he does, he is very passionate about it. So I think this is something that I love about him. So both of us don't believe in changing each other. We are growing with each other."

Aditi Malik calls Ekbir a 'blessing'

Talking about their son Ekbir, Aditi told us, "Ever since Ekbir has come into our lives, it feels like he is a part of our growth. He is helping us even more further to grow more and more. I think it's just so beautiful to see Mohit and his bond, because they are crazy. They are crazy together, and I feel they are one team at times, but it's just beautiful to see them, and I think I just crave to go back home and be with him and Mohit. It's just a different feeling altogether, and I don't feel that he was never there. I always felt that he was there. Ekbir is a blessing to Mohit and me."

Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik reveal how they keep their relationship happy

When asked if they have any secret ingredient to keep their bond alive, Adit commented, "So I feel there is no secret ingredient or formula for a happy relationship. In our relationship, we are first friends and then husband and wife. People consider marriage a heavy relationship tag. Try considering it as a relationship the way you have your friends, your brothers, and your sisters. Here is a certain leverage we have in those relationships wherein we ignore a few things and accept a few things because we know it's a family.

Divulging further, she added, "So I feel that marriage is also a bond for life. Of course, there are ups and downs in every relationship, so you have to get out of it, and that's a different ball game altogether. But I am saying that most of the time if you give transparency to a relationship if you are honest in your relationship if you are friends with each other, I think it's just beautiful, you know."

Meanwhile, the Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor expressed, " I also feel that there is a certain mystery factor about Aditi and me, that although so many years have passed by, there are still a few things we don't know about each other. It's beautiful how we are growing and building our relationship. I think these are the key ingredients that we have in our relationship, but it's not the same for everyone."

