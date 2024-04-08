After Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar denies participation, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 confirms him as contestant

After much anticipation, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has finally laid the rumours to rest by officially confirming the participants. Among the contestants is Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar who is set to star in the adrenaline-boosting reality show. Over the years, Rohit Shetty’s show has been giving a platform to contestants to face their inner fears.

Even after several denials, the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar’s name has been confirmed in the list of final contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. During the finale week of Bigg Boss 17, Rohit Shetty gave a stunt-based task to all the contestants to analyse their capability to handle the trauma put forward in his show. Where the Golmaal director was impressed by Sharma’s performance and offered him to be a part of the KKK14.

Thereafter, the Udaariyaan actor responded by saying that he would need to think about it. Acknowledging the same, his close source revealed that the 27-year-old actor has backed out from participating in the show. The source stated that Abhishek Kumar is claustrophobic and he is not ready to face his fears on national television.

Even the Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up’s ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, wished him luck on his participation in the Rohit Shetty’s show.

Apart from Abhishek, the Indian Express has disclosed the name of another ex-Bigg Boss contestant joining the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. According to it, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been shortlisted for showcasing her thrilling side to the world. She has recently backed out from Ektaa Kapoor’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 (LSD 2) and a movie because she was not comfortable doing intimate scenes on screen.

Moreover, not all the names have been confirmed yet. Also, the location for this year’s KKK14 has yet to be decided, as the show is scheduled to go on air after the conclusion of Dance Deewane 4.

Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar has won hearts even when he has not lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17. Due to his strong game, he secured the place of first runner while Munawar Faruqui took the trophy. The 27-year-old faced backlash from some but was also supported by many celebs on his one-day eviction for slapping Samarth Jurel because he provoked Sharma to do so.

However, post coming out of the show, now Samarth and Abhishek both seemed to have cleared the tension between them and share a healthy bond of friendship with each other.

