Birthdays spent with family and close friends are the best ones! Rupali Ganguly also had the best time as she recently celebrated her 47th birthday with her family members in the scenic beauty of Goa. Removing time from her busy schedule, Rupali jetted off to Goa a day prior to her birthday. She was accompanied by her husband, son, brother and mother.

Rupali Ganguly shares beautiful PIC:

After celebrating the special day with her loved ones, Rupali Ganguly is now back in the city and has resumed shooting. However, reminiscing about her precious time spent with her family in Goa, the actress shared a beautiful picture on social media. In this snap, Rupali is all smiles as she poses with her husband, Ashwin K Verma, son, Rudransh, brother, Vijay Ganguly, and her mother.

Sharing this snap, she wrote, "Meri Duniya Physically we came back …. Mentally we still there …. Goa diaries @ashwinkverma @vijayganguly @gangulirajani #rudranshverma thank u for the celebration."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post here-

Rupali celebrated her birthday surrounded by her loved ones, joyfully cutting the cake while her family watched. Before her special day, the talented Anupamaa actress kindly asked her fans not to send expensive presents. Instead, she encouraged them to donate to animal charities or feed dogs in the name of her son. Rupali values blessings more than material gifts.

On her birthday night, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress also held a live session on Instagram for her fans. During Instagram Live, Rupali expressed her gratitude to the fans for sending her love and blessings on her big day, followed by cutting a cake with her audience. The actress further asked for the forgiveness of her fans if she had missed out on someone’s wishes since it was a family day.

Rupali Ganguly, who was already famous for essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai, became a household name and fan-favorite actress after playing the character of Anupama in Anupamaa. Her stupendous acting prowess in the soap opera has won the hearts of the audience across nations. She gained a massive fan following and continues to impress audiences with her performance.

Workwise, Rupali has starred in several fictional and non-fictional shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly's Birthday: 12 dialogues of her character Anupamaa that will stay with the audience forever