‘All Mad here say Aye Aye’: Anupamaa’s Ashlesha Sawant and Shabir Alhuwalia's friendship shines beyond screens

The popular belief is that friendships fade away once a project ends. However, Ashlesha Sawant and Shabir Alhuwalia have proved this wrong. Even after exiting the show Kumkum Bhagya, they consistently showcase their strong friendship. Ashlesha Sawant, who played the character of Meera in the show, and Shabir, who played the role of Abhi Mehra, celebrated Holi together.

Ashlesha celebrates Holi with Shabir and Kanchi Kaul

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures with Shabir and his wife Kanchi Kaul, and herself with her husband Sandeep Baswana. She wrote in the caption, “Why do I think of Mad Max: Fury Road with this bunch? All mad here, say Aye Aye! #holi #thatauthenticfeeling”. In the photos, the group appeared to enjoy each other's company. She used the song Axel F in the background. They have been friends for years now. Ashlesha often shares pictures with Shabir and other Kumkum Bhagya actors.

Fans’ reaction

As soon as Ashlesha dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “We are missing Meera so much…” Another user commented, “The gang!!!”

For those unaware, Ashlesha and Shabir starred together in the popular show, Kahiin Toh Hoga in 2005, and they also worked together in Kumkum Bhagya. Anupamaa is a hit TV show which is loved for its storyline and cast. Ashlesha Savant, who plays Barkha, has been missed by fans since she disappeared from the show. Fans are eager to know when she'll be back.

Advertisement

Recently, Ashlesha shared a glimpse of her reunion with Kumkum Bhagya actors including Sriti Jha, Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar, and Aparna Mishra. As soon as Ashlesha shared the pictures, her co-stars commented on them. Mugdha Chaphekar wrote "US" with a heart emoji, Sriti Jha used heart emojis, and Krishna Kaul commented, "Always happy with all of you."

More about Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles for several years. Following a generation leap, the duo left the show, making way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to step in as Prachi and Ranbir. With another generation leap, actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have now joined the show, while Mugdha and Krishna remain part of Kumkum Bhagya.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah-Aashish Mehrotra share PICS from their 'private date night'; fans ask 'Shadi kab fir?'