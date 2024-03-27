The friendship between Anupamaa actors is something that their fans truly adore! Be it Rupali Ganguly's friendship with her on-screen children or other team members bonding among themselves, the show's actors have often set an example of how healthy their relationship has been off-screen. Today again, Anupamaa actors Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra showed their off-screen camaraderie to their fans on social media.

Nidhi Shah-Aashish Mehrotra share PICS:

A few minutes back Aashish Mehrotra shared a few snaps on his Instagram handle with his co-star Nidhi Shah. In the photos, both are all smiles as they pose for the pictures here during their outing. Aashish looks handsome in a formal outfit whereas Nidhi stuns as always in a navy blue dress.

The actor added a 'Paid Partnership' tag to their post which left fans in splits. Sharing these glimpses with their fans and followers, Aashish captioned this post as, "PRIVATE DATE NIGHT IN PUBLIC ……Together we look like?"

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's post here-

This post received a hilarious reaction from fans and co-stars. Nidhi Shah replied, "Paid partnership," Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh wrote, "Bro Baki to sab thik hai but paid partnership ? Kya Bech rahe ho," Muskan Bamne commented, "Wah wah," and so on the comments continued.

Seeing this post, fans too teased Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra. One fan asked, "Shadi kab fir?" another user commented, "Aap dono bhot ache lagte ho pls shaadi karlo."

Take a look at the comments here-

For the uninformed, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra star opposite each other in Rupali Ganguly starrer hit show, Anupamaa. While Nidhi plays the role of Kinjal, Aashish essays the role of Paritosh Shah. The two have been in the show since its inception and both actors receive immense love for their acting mettle. While Paritosh aka Toshu is Anupama's spoilt child, Kinjal is her supportive daughter-in-law.

Apart from them, Anupamaa also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, and more in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the current storyline of Anupamaa, it is seen that the Shah family moved to America. Meanwhile, Anupama and Anuj's separation track has also taken center stage. Along with this, it is also seen how Anupama punishes Toshu for his crime.

