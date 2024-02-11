Ankita Lokhande reveals health struggles after Bigg Boss 17; says, ‘I have anxiety issues’

Bigg Boss 17 concluded on January 28, with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra secured the positions of first and second runner-up, while Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

After the conclusion of the show, numerous Bigg Boss contestants gathered for reunion parties. Surprisingly, Ankita Lokhande was noticeably absent from these gatherings, leading to speculation about her emotional state. Unlike others, she did not participate in the Bigg Boss 17 interviews immediately after the show concluded, and her departure from the sets seemed to reflect a sense of unhappiness.

In a recent interview, actress Ankita Lokhande disclosed that her decision to skip the parties was due to health reasons. Coping with post-show responsibilities while not feeling well had kept her occupied. Although she received a call from Abhishek Kumar inviting her to his reunion party, the actress genuinely couldn't attend due to her health condition.

She mentioned, "I have developed anxiety issues, so I am trying to maintain a balance." She acknowledged making an effort to watch Bigg Boss 17 episodes and admitted feeling somewhat mentally affected by the experience.

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain encountered several challenges due to their disagreements and her emotional moments. Their relationship became a major talking point, facing problems that led to heated arguments and even criticism from Vicky's family.

However, after skipping a few, she finally appeared at the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party, where all the show participants gathered. She looked stunning in a blue gown, while her husband, Vicky Jain, opted for a denim shirt and pants.

In 2019, Ankita publicly revealed her relationship with Vicky, and they tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Ankita has made appearances in various films, including Manikarnika and Baaghi 3. She gained prominence through her role in the television series Pavitra Rishta.

