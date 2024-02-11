PICS: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya reunites with Dheeraj Dhoopar; fans get nostalgic

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, known for their roles in Kundali Bhagya, remain one of the most cherished onscreen duos in television. Fans miss watching them together on-screen.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's reunion

Fans believe that the narrative of 'Kundali Bhagya' lacks completeness in the absence of Dheeraj Dhoopar. Consequently, excitement brews among the show's enthusiasts. The latest images of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, capturing their joyful moments, fuel this buzz. Notably, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar recently crossed paths at an event.

The duo took it to Instagram and captioned, “Jab We Met.” Shraddha Arya looked elegant in a saree, and Dheeraj Dhoopar looked stylish in a black suit.

Watch Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's pictures:

About Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Shraddha Arya has worked in several popular TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl- Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. She has also appeared in a few Punjabi and Telugu movies.

On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who entertained fans as Karan Luthra from Kundali Bhagya, is all set to return to the channel with Rabb Se Hai Dua as the show takes a generation leap.

About the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024

Other actors also attended Zee Rishtey nominations awards. The Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 nomination party has finally started in Mumbai, and celebrities have begun gracing the red carpet of the event. The main event is expected to take place later this month. However, an official confirmation and the final date are still awaited.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti lead star Arjun Bijlani rocked the red carpet in a green pants suit, while Bhagya Lakshmi star Rohit Suchanti looked dashing in a black velvet suit. Shabir Ahluwalia opted for a blue sherwani set and looked dapper. After a long wait, Sriti Jha finally made an entry with co-star Arjit Taneja and looked stunning in a red outfit.