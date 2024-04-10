Ankita Lokhande reveals two facts about her and Vicky Jain's life while shooting for Laa Pila De Sharaab; Watch

While shooting for their new song Laa Pila De Sharaab, Ankita Lokhande revealed two facts about her and Vicky Jain that are worth reading!

By Pramila Mandal
Updated on Apr 10, 2024  |  04:14 PM IST |  2.1K
Ankita Lokhande
Pic Credit: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the center of attention for quite some time now. Not only have they made headlines for their personal lives, but they are also making waves in their professional careers.

Just recently, they collaborated on a music video called Laa Pila De Sharaab, marking their first-ever project together. The song also showcased the talented Saurabh Sachdeva, known for his role in the movie Animal.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Laa Pila De Sharaab BTS video OUT:

Now, T-series released an official BTS video of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Saurabh Sachdeva's song Laa Pila De Sharaab. The BTS video is released on social media where we see Ankita, Vicky, and Saurabh's fun experience of shooting for the music video. In this video, the actress also revealed unknown facts about her and Vicky's life. 

Related Stories

Samarth Jurel reveals stealing THESE things in Bigg Boss 17; find out
tv
Samarth Jurel reveals stealing THESE things in Bigg Boss 17; find out
Randeep Hooda opens up about Bollywood’s no-show for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
entertainment
Randeep Hooda opens up about Bollywood’s no-show for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Ankita Lokhande reveals facts:

In this clip, Ankita Lokhande reveals that she and Vicky have gotten married for the 6th time in this music video. It's no secret that Ankita and Vicky have exchanged vows multiple times after their wedding. Later, while shooting for a scene, the actress reveals that she and Vicky are riding on a bike for the first time together. In this video, Saurabh Sachdeva also shared his experience of shooting for the song.

Watch Laa Pila De Sharaab BTS video here-


Speaking about their song, Laa Pila De Sharaab released on April 5. Starring Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Saurabh Sachdeva, the song is sung by Vishal Mishra. 

More about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicku Jain entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17, as a celeb couple. The duo grabbed eyeballs owing to their constant arguments and differences. However, after Salman Khan and their mothers' guidance, the couple stuck to each other through thick and thin and emerged stronger. Vicky Jain was evicted from the show before reaching the finals. Ankita was among the top 5 finalists. 

After Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande recently starred in a Bollywood film titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this movie, she shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, who is not only her co-star but also the director. The film released on big screens on March 22, 2024.

On April 9, Ankita Lokhande announced another project, a web show on social media. She shared the poster of her web series Amrapali on Instagram. In this show, Ankita will play the lead role. 

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande announces upcoming project Amrapali; Shares first look with caption, ‘New Year, New Beginnings’

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pramila Mandal

A TV writer with four years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's

...

Credits: T-series
Advertisement

Latest Articles