Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been the center of attention for quite some time now. Not only have they made headlines for their personal lives, but they are also making waves in their professional careers.

Just recently, they collaborated on a music video called Laa Pila De Sharaab, marking their first-ever project together. The song also showcased the talented Saurabh Sachdeva, known for his role in the movie Animal.

Laa Pila De Sharaab BTS video OUT:

Now, T-series released an official BTS video of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Saurabh Sachdeva's song Laa Pila De Sharaab. The BTS video is released on social media where we see Ankita, Vicky, and Saurabh's fun experience of shooting for the music video. In this video, the actress also revealed unknown facts about her and Vicky's life.

Ankita Lokhande reveals facts:

In this clip, Ankita Lokhande reveals that she and Vicky have gotten married for the 6th time in this music video. It's no secret that Ankita and Vicky have exchanged vows multiple times after their wedding. Later, while shooting for a scene, the actress reveals that she and Vicky are riding on a bike for the first time together. In this video, Saurabh Sachdeva also shared his experience of shooting for the song.

Watch Laa Pila De Sharaab BTS video here-

Speaking about their song, Laa Pila De Sharaab released on April 5. Starring Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Saurabh Sachdeva, the song is sung by Vishal Mishra.

More about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicku Jain entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17, as a celeb couple. The duo grabbed eyeballs owing to their constant arguments and differences. However, after Salman Khan and their mothers' guidance, the couple stuck to each other through thick and thin and emerged stronger. Vicky Jain was evicted from the show before reaching the finals. Ankita was among the top 5 finalists.

After Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande recently starred in a Bollywood film titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this movie, she shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, who is not only her co-star but also the director. The film released on big screens on March 22, 2024.

On April 9, Ankita Lokhande announced another project, a web show on social media. She shared the poster of her web series Amrapali on Instagram. In this show, Ankita will play the lead role.

