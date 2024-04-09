After Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande is all set to prove her acting mettle again. Just a few hours ago, the actress announced her next big project. She has been roped in to essay the lead role in the upcoming web series Amrapali with filmmaker Sandeep Singh. This news was dropped on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, and Ankita Lokhande shared how the new year marked new beginnings for her. Read on to learn more about the project.

Ankita Lokhande’s upcoming project

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh shared the news along with the first look of the actress in the project. In the poster, Ankita Lokhande is seen dressed in a traditional avatar. Sharing the poster on social media, the filmmaker wrote that this series is special for another reason. It will mark the comeback of composer and musician Ismail Darbar.

Check out the first look of Ankita Lokhande’s project here:

The caption posted along with the picture reads, “Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle, produced by @officiallegendstudios The series marks the much-awaited comeback of the musical maestro @ismaildarbarofficial.”

Sharing the post in her Instagram story, the Pavitra Rishta actress wrote that on Gudi Padwa, she is embarking on a new project. "New Year, New Beginnings," read the caption.

Speaking about choosing Ankita Lokhande for the role, filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, "Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She is just right for the role, as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, and she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.”

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande was last seen essaying the role of Yamuna Bai in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, opposite Randeep Hooda. She earned immense praise from all quarters for her acting and natural look in the film.

Ankita's Bigg Boss 17 contestants Khanzaadi, Samarth Jurel, and others commented on Ankita's post. Her friend, Amruta Khanvilkar, also dropped a comment.

