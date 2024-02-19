Rupali Ganguly spills the beans on how she bagged Anupamaa; says, ‘I didn't know what it was’

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has become the most adored television show at present. Since its inception, it has garnered significant attention and affection from viewers. Although Rupali has been involved in several shows, the unparalleled affection she is receiving for portraying Anupamaa is exceptional.

The audition journey

In a recent interview with Etimes, Rupali shared insights into how she got the role, discussing her initial audition experience for Anupamaa. She revealed that she was in the midst of her final play alongside Rakesh Bedi in Indore when she received a phone call. She said that she was seated at Mahakal Mandir, sharing dinner with the trustees and cast members of her play when she received the call for Anupamaa. A text message arrived, prompting her to submit a self-test audition, which she swiftly sent by midnight. The actress said, “I didn't know what it was. I really liked the role and I sent it. Early in the morning, while sitting in the temple, they called me to meet as soon as possible. I told them that I would see them in two days as I was in Indore.”

Overcoming financial challenges

Previously, Rupali candidly discussed the financial challenges her family faced, primarily attributed to her father's setbacks in the film industry. She is the daughter of the renowned filmmaker Anil Ganguly and the sibling of Bollywood choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly is the highest-paid TV star, charging Rs 3 lakh per episode. After the grand success of Anupamaa, Rupali increased her remuneration from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode.

Anupamaa's impact and cast

Since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa has consistently dominated the TRP charts, captivating millions of hearts. The show's charm lies in its simplicity and beauty, resonating deeply with the audience. The on-screen chemistry between Rupali and Gaurav has been a major highlight, making the Anupamaa and Anuj pairing a beloved favorite among the audience. In addition to Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the cast of Anupamaa includes Sukirti Kandpal, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal, and several others.

