Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly opens up about financial struggles; says, ‘We lost all the money’

Actor Rupali Ganguly, renowned for her role in the TV show Anupamaa, opened up about her family's financial difficulties stemming from her father's film failures. She is the daughter of the famous filmmaker Anil Ganguly and the sister of Bollywood choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

Rupali's Family Struggles with Bankruptcy

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Rupali shared how her father, Anil Ganguly, directed the Dharmendra-led film Dushman Devta, which didn't perform well, leading to a financial crisis. She stated, "I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre (a distance of almost 15 km) because my father's films flopped, and we were wiped out. Everything that he had was sold."

Due to the absence of corporate systems, the filmmaker relied on personal resources to complete the movie. Unfortunately, substantial losses ensued, forcing Rupali and her family to face financial ruin, leaving them with no funds. The stress of these financial setbacks even triggered diabetes in her father. Rupali emphasized, "Houses and jewelry were sold, and homes were mortgaged to finance film production."

Rupali's journey in theatre

Sharing her journey in theatre, Rupali added, "My first play was Atmakatha at Prithvi Theatre, and it was produced by Dinesh Thakur." She revealed that she used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre in Juhu to save money. For her first play, Rupali only received Rs 50.

Despite encountering numerous challenges, Rupali persevered, ultimately carving out a successful path in the television industry. Notably, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the comedic gem Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and achieved widespread fame with her lead role in the TV series Anupamaa in 2020, which has become one of the most successful television shows.

Rupali Ganguly is the highest-paid TV star, charging Rs 3 lakh per episode. After the grand success of Anupamaa, Rupali increased her remuneration from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode.

