EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, calls him ‘Dual SIM’

Social media influencer and gamer Arun Mahshettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui's victory on Bigg Boss 17. At midnight on Monday, Munawar Faruqui lifted the BB17 trophy, defeating Abhishek Kumar, Mannara, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun. After exiting the Salman Khan-led show, Arun joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive interaction, where he opened up about being misunderstood by his co-contestants.

Arun label Munawar Faruqui as "Dual-SIM”

Arun admits that he never expected to be in the Top 5, but he's proud that he never stooped low for the game. "Naam kam kamaya lekin naam gavaya nahi hoon. Sar utha ke aaya tha, sar utha ke ja raha hoon (I may have gained less fame, but I didn't lose my respect. I entered the house with my head held high and left keeping it intact)."

During the interview, he provided Instagram bios for his co-contestants in his witty style. When asked about Munawar's bio, Arun said, “Ek teer do nishaane ya Dual-SIM.” Taking a jibe at Munawar and Abhishek, Arun adds, "I was neither called a cheater nor a beater."



Watch Arun Mahshettey's exclusive video here-

Arun's thoughts on Munawar Faruqui's win

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arun Mahshettey shared his thoughts on Munawar Faruqui's win. He mentioned that Munawar reached the finale with emotional moments, and a wildcard entrant spoiled his game. Arun believes that Munawar needed a reality check, and he got the same from Bigg Boss 17. He added that he hopes Munawar improves, gets better, and abandons the third-class acts.

Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant to enter Bigg Boss 17 after Mannara Chopra. Ayesha made shocking revelations about Munawar doing two-timing and also revealed many other details about his personal life. The stand-up comedian accepted his mistake on national television and also apologized to Ayesha for it. After facing several ups and downs, Munawar emerged as the winner of the season.

About Arun Mashettey's journey inside Bigg Boss 17 house

During his journey on Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey was among the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17. He became close friends with Sunny Aryaa. Their friendship continues even after the show. Arun was praised for his outspoken personality and formed a bond with Mannara Chopra. Fans loved him for being genuine and using Hyderabadi slang.

