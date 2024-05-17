Popular actress Rupali Ganguly is best known for her role in Anupamaa. She makes sure to keep her fans entertained not only with her show but also with her social media presence.

Have you caught a glimpse of Rupali Ganguly’s latest appearance? She recently shared a few pictures in a dark blue gown, exuding royalty. The talented diva’s fashion-forward choices never fail to amaze her fans.

Rupali Ganguly's enchanting blue gown steals the show

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and dazzled fans with her ethereal presence in a regal dark blue gown embellished with golden prints. The actress stunned in a shimmery dark blue gown adorned with golden prints and featuring a flattering V neckline.

Opting for a chic "less is more" approach, she accessorized with dangling earrings and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with flicks on either side. Her makeup was impeccable, showcasing a vibrant glow complemented by bold red lipstick.

Accompanying the captivating images was a caption that echoed empowerment and self-assurance, she wrote, "Feel the Magic, Steal the show, One step at a time." She used Whitney Houston's song I'm Every Woman for the post. She previously wore the dress at her star-studded birthday bash.

Fan reactions

As soon as Rupali Ganguly uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their admiration for her. A fan wrote, “How I took my eyes off you..as always you are looking so so so Beautiful and Gorgeous!” Another fan commented, “5th Picture is Rupali Ji when BJP wins elections! Haha Just Kidding but YES! @rupaliganguly is an absolute ROCKSTAR stealing the show.”

On May 1, 2024, Anupamaa fame and popular Television actress announced joining the Bhartiya Janta Party.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, renowned for her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai, skyrocketed to fame and became a household favorite with her role as Anupama in the series Anupamaa. Her remarkable acting skills in the soap opera have captivated audiences worldwide, earning her a massive fan base that continues to grow.

In addition to Anupamaa, Rupali has showcased her talent in various fictional and non-fictional shows, including Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more.

