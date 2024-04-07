Anupamaa Written Update, April 7: Anuj sits beside Aadhya as she is asleep. Shruti arrives. She then gets a message in which Yashdeep informs her that they are ready to do the catering at her sangeet. She gets happy and calls him to next morning to discuss the menu. Yashdeep tells Anupama that he will go to discuss this.

Shruti informs Anuj:

Shruti feels bad and apologizes to Anuj in her mind saying that she wants Anupama to come to all her wedding functions as she wants Anupama to see them getting married. Shruti thinks that Anupama should realize that Anuj is getting married. Anuj asks Shruti what happened as she looked worried a while ago but looks better now.

Shruti informed how their caterer canceled and she had to look for a new catering service. She mentioned that she couldn't find any good Indian catering service so she booked Spice and Chutney and now they will be doing the catering service. Anuj is worried to hear this. Anupama requests Yashdeep to be with her on her journey and guide her and she will take care of everything.

Dimpy gets worried and realizes her mistake. She looks for Titu and Titu calls her. Titu then says that he knew that she would come looking for him. He then promises Dimpy that he will now go to India with her and Ansh. Dimpy gets happy. She breaks down as Titu hugs her.

Shruti explains to Aadhya why she invited Anupama:

While talking to Shruti, Aadhya asks her why did she invite Anupama to the sangeet. She tells Shruti that she understands how she wants to make Anupama jealous but states that this might affect her relationship with Anuj. Shruti explains how she doesn't want Anupama to be jealous but tells her that Anupama has to see Anuj getting married and only then she will move on.

She mentions how Anupama will be hurt but it is important because only then she will realize that Anuj and Aadhya are now her family. Aadhya mentions that she is scared for their happiness.

Anupama and Vanraj argue:

Baapuji and the kids feed Anupama as she is injured. Vanraj mentions how Anupama has a reason now to back out from the cooking competition. Anupama then gives a befitting reply to Vanraj. Vanraj suggests Anupama to back out as she won't be able to do it. Anupama reminds him how she used to work in his house and manage everything and she can do it now as well. Baapuji and the kids wish luck to Anupama.

Aarush manipulates Pakhi:

Aarush calls Pakhi to manipulate her and questions her as to why she doubts his intentions. He asks her why Vanraj called him a fraud. Aarush tells Pakhi that he deals in millions and won't run away with her money. Pakhi and Aarush confess their feelings for each other. Aarush tells Pakhi that she shouldn't doubt him.

Anuj worries about Anupama:

Anuj arrives in Aadhya's room when she is watching Superstar Chef. Aadhya mentions how she is a big fan of the show and the competition is very tough. Aadhya tells Anuj that she is watching this because they will announce the names of the contestants. Aadhya tells Anuj not to change the channel and goes to the washroom. As Aadhya leaves, Anuj watches the show and sees Anupama as a contestant.

He worries about Anupama's injury and mentions how she will handle everything. Anuj then thinks about how Anupama can manage everything.

Dimpy takes a decision:

Everyone hears Titu's voice message where he asks Dimpy to talk to the family about their marriage. Dimpy then confesses to Vanraj that she tried not to love Titu but eventually fell in love with him and wants to marry him. She apologizes to Vanraj. Vanraj rudely tells Dimpy that she can get married to Titu but Ansh will stay with him and not go anywhere.

Anupama questions Vanraj demand. Dimpy firmly tells Vanraj that she will take Ansh with him. As Anupama argues Vanraj asks her to stay out of it. Vanraj tells Dimpy to choose between Ansh and Titu. Dimpy then tells Vanraj that she will take legal action because Ansh is her son and she has the right to take him with her. Baa slams Dimpy for arguing with Vanraj.

Vanraj blames Anupama for provoking Dimpy. Dimpy then tells Vanraj that it is her decision. She states that Baapuji, Kinjal, Anupama, and Kavya are supporting her requests to Vanraj and Baa to support her decision to marry Titu. She tells Vanraj that even if he and Baa are against her marriage she will then too get married to Titu because her decision is right. Anupama feels proud of Dimpy.

Anuj wishes luck to Anupama:

Anupama gets good wishes for her competition from Bijee and the staff. Anupama is about to fall but Anuj holds her. Anuj schools Anupama for not taking care of herself. Anuj apologizes to Anupama for scolding her. Anupama thanks Anuj for saving her. Anuj then reveals that he wants to wish her. Anuj gives 'All the best' band to Anupama. He tells Anupama that he will watch the show and even vote. Anupama suggest Anuj to focus on his wedding. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

