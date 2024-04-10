Anupamaa Written Update, April 9: Anupama, Yashdeep, and the staff leave the restaurant with all the things that are required to prepare the dishes. As they leave, Yashdeep worries how the restaurant will be sealed tomorrow. Suddenly, Yashdeep gets Shruti's message and he is shocked.

Shruti changes the menu:

Shruti and Aadhya show their dress for sangeet to Anuj. Anupama and Yashdeep arrive at Anuj's house. Aadhya and Anuj are shocked to see them. Shruti then says that she called them. Anuj asks her why she called them as they met them some time ago. Shruti says that the sangeet menu has many dishes and mentioned she wants to change the menu so that the quality doesn't suffer.

Yashdeep and Anupama are shocked to hear this. Yashdeep tells Shruti that the preparations have started and the staff has reached the venue with all the things. Shruti tells them that her friend had the same menu at her wedding so she doesn't wish to copy that. Anuj tries to explain to Shruti that it doesn't matter what menu we keep only the taste matters.

While Anuj tries to convince Shruti to not change the menu, she argues saying that she wants everything special, and tells Anupama that she can prepare everything by tomorrow evening. Aadhya interferes and says that Anupama can do as it's their job to do. Anuj gets angry with Aadhya and tells her not to interfere.

Yashdeep apologizes saying that the staff has done all the preparation and it won't be possible for them. Shruti gets upset saying that it's a minor change and it's not a big issue. Anupama tells Shruti that the menu can be changed. Yashdeep and Anuj tell her that it is not required as preparations are done. However, Anupama tells them that she wants Shruti to change it and they will do it.

Shruti asks Aadhya to get sweet for Anupama as she won the first round of the competition. Anupama and Shruti discuss the menu. Aadhya gets the sweet and Anupama starts coughing after eating it. Anuj comes for her rescue and asks her to drink water. Aadhya and Shruti get angry as Anuj cares for Anupama. Anuj unknowingly drops the dessert on Shruti's dress.

Aadhya loses her calm and drops a vase. She tells Anuj to not join the broken things and walks away. As Anupama and Yashdeep are about to leave, Shruti tells Anupama that she doesn't want any problem in her sangeet.

Vanraj decides to meet Titu:

Anupama arrives home and everyone is waiting for her. Baa and Baapuji tell Anupama that Vanraj wants to talk to her and that is the reason they haven't slept. Vanraj tells Anupama that he has decided to meet Titu. He tells her that he will meet Titu once they return to India and give him a chance. Everyone gets happy hearing his decision.

Vanraj shares how he thought about Dimpy and Ansh's happiness and realized that his ego can't be bigger than their happiness. Dimpy gets happy and thanks Vanraj. Anupama tells Vanraj that she shouldn't back out from his words otherwise she can come to India anytime.

Everyone goes to sleep. Kavya asks Anupama if she is mentally prepared for Anuj and Shruti's sangeet. Anupama shares that Anuj is not prepared.

Anupama arrives at Anuj's house:

The next morning, Yashdeep informs Anupama that the venue has changed and the sangeet will happen at Anuj's house. Yashdeep, Anupama, and the staff arrive at Anuj's house. Anupama bumps into Anuj but walks away. Yashdeep worries about Anupama. Anupama and Aadhya see each other however the latter walks away.

Kavya informs everyone that Anuj's sangeet is happening at Anuj's house. Kinjal expresses her concern for Anupama saying how she must be in pain seeing Anuj. Vanraj mentions how Anupama will see Anuj marrying Shruti as she will be working there. Baapuji tells him that despite all these problems Anupama is dealing with them bravely. Kavya and Baapuji decide to reach Anuj's house in time to be Anupama's emotional support.

Anupama sews Aadhya's outfit:

Aadhya gets angry as her outfit is torn. Shruti tells Aadhya that she will order another outfit for her but Aadhya says that she wants to wear the same outfit. Aadhya angrily throws the outfit and walks away. After Aadhya leaves, Anupama tells Shruti and Anuj if she will stitch Aadhya's outfit. Anuj admires how Anupama is still concerned about them. Shruti notices his concern.

Anuj thanks Anupama for doing so much despite her hand injury. Anupama states that she is doing this for her daughter. Shruti tells Anupama that she has taken care of Aadhya and she will convince her somehow. Aadhya gets angry thinking how because of Anupama everything is going wrong. Shruti arrives and gives Aadhya her dress.

Aadhya gets happy seeing her dress as it's not torn anymore. She thanks Shruti. Shruti tries to tell her that Anupama fixed her outfit however she is unable to inform Aadhya. Anupama prays for Anuj and Shruti's happiness. The episode ends.

