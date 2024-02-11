Anupamaa, February 11, 2024 episode: Anuj shares her concern with Yashdeep and tells her that she doesn't know what she will talk to Anuj but she will tell him to move on with Shruti and Aadhya and be happy. She tells him that she and Anuj have been on their separate ways and will be separate forever. Yashdeep calls a cab for Anupama and wishes her luck as she heads out to talk to Anuj. Anupama leaves.

Anuj informs Shruti about his meeting:

Anuj thinks about Anupama. Shruti then asks him where they are going and he tells her that they can go wherever she wants. Anuj then informs Shruti that there is an urgent meeting that he needs to attend and he has been waiting for it since a long time. Anuj tells her that he didn't inform her in front of Aadhya as she might get upset. He tells Shruti that when he got a call for the meeting he couldn't deny it.

Shruti allows Anuj to go to the meeting. She candidly admits that if she can say yes to anything but will never say yes if someone steals him from her. She notices that Anuj is worried. Shruti then tells Anuj that she will go to a spa and won't tell Aadhya. She asks Anuj to drop her off at the spa. Anuj decides to tell Shruti the truth about Anupama after her birthday. Anuj then feels satisfied as he is meeting Anupama after five years and he will get answers to all her questions.

Anuj and Anupama reunite:

Anuj arrives to meet Anupama and gives her mogra gajra. Anupama apologizes to Anuj for calling him but he then states how he has been waiting for her call since five years. He mentions how he was eagerly waiting to meet her. Anupama then tells Anuj that there is a lot to talk about and they will have to talk to get a closure. Anuj is shocked to hear about the closure of Anupama.

He tells her that they didn't even have a long relationship to get closure. Anuj then tells Anupama to say whatever she wants without thinking about the future.

Dimpy feels happy as her dance academy starts:

Baa, Baapuji, and Kavya discuss how technology has taken over the minds of children. Kavya educates Baa and Baapuji about online fraud. Dimpy arrives and brings ice cream for Maahi, Ishaani, and Ansh. Dimpy offers sweets to Baa, Baapuji, and Kavya and thanks them for supporting her in starting her dance academy. They get happy seeing Dimpy after a long time. Vanraj arrives and asks Dimpy what was Titu doing at the dance academy.

Anuj asks Anupama why she changed her name to Joshi Ben. Anupama mentions that her name was blamed by all relationships in her life so she changed her name. The episode ends.

