Anupamaa Written Update, March 27: As Titu approaches Dimpy to apply color to her face, Vanraj pushes him away and the color falls on Dimpy's forehead. Dimpy checks her hairline and it has red color. Anupama arrives and asks Titu to go away. Vanraj fumes with anger and asks Anupama to stay away from the matter. He threatens Titu to kill him. Baapuji arrives and stops Vanraj. Titu leaves. Anupama asks Vanraj to focus on Toshu instead of Titu.

Anuj and Vanraj see Anupama-Yashdeep together:

Yashdeep asks Anupama if she is okay and she thanks him for asking this question. She shares with Yashdeep that everything is happening too fast and she doesn't have time to digest. Anupama then mentions how their stall is doing great at the Holi event.

Yashdeep seeks Anupama's consent to apply color on her. In return, Anupama playfully applies color on him and encourages him to do the same to her. Anuj and Vanraj catch a glimpse of Yashdeep and Anupama engaged in conversation.

Anupama catches Toshu:

Anupama notices someone approaching Kinjal and realizes it's Toshu. She quickly grabs him before he can escape, and Anuj helps in making him stumble. Anupama splashes water on Toshu's face, revealing the colors smeared on him. Everyone is surprised to see Toshu there. Pari warmly embraces Toshu and informs him about their family's arrival from India. Anupama politely asks Pari to give them some privacy for their conversation.

Vanraj recalls his phone conversation with Toshu. On the phone call, Toshu had asked Vanraj to give him some money as he wanted to escape from New York. Vanraj asked Toshu to come home and informed him how Kinjal was threatened by the goons.

Toshu then apologizes to Kinjal. However, Kinjal slams him. Toshu says that he returned because he worries about them. Anupama reveals how he is brought back. Anupama discloses how she and Kinjal planned to bring back Toshu by convincing Vanraj. Anupama reveals how this was important because he wouldn't have come. Toshu again tries to escape but Anupama stops him.

Anupama tells Toshu how he has always given pain to her even before he was born and continues to do so. She breaks down telling him how he is hurting her soul again and again. Anupama lashes out at him for being a bad son and irresponsible father. Toshu bursts out crying saying that he was scared so he took Vanraj's help.

Anupama continues insulting him and declares that she will get Toshu arrested. She ties Toshu's hands with her saree. Toshu begs for forgiveness but Anupama states how police arrested her and he didn't care for her so even she would not think about him. Anupama continues slamming Toshu as he pleads for forgiveness. Vanraj gets involved and asks Anupama to forgive Toshu but Anupama firmly refuses.

Vanraj tells Anupama that people must have forgotten that she robbed and she doesn't need to prove her innocence as her life will not change if Toshu gets punished. Vanraj then asks Anuj whether he will send Aadhya to jail if she does something wrong. Anuj mentions that it depends on what she did. Vanraj gets angry saying that Aadhya misbehaves with everyone and Anuj never scolds her so how will he send her to jail?

Vanraj tells Anuj that just like Toshu even Aadhya has hurt Anupama and she forgave her so why can't she forgive Toshu? Anuj reminds Vanraj how Anupama faced humiliation and went to jail because of Toshu. Vanraj continues defending Toshu and asks Anupama to tell Anuj to take his case back.

Anupama firmly refuses and asks Vanraj to stay away otherwise she will inform the police that even he supported Toshu by allowing him to escape. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

