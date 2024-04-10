Earlier today, Gaurav Khanna took to his social media handle to share a string of his stylish pictures. The actor’s dashing look in the photos came with a cryptic note that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, the actor looked uber-cool in every pose and fans can’t stop gushing over his style sense.

Gaurav Khanna’s recent cryptic post

While Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna’s click radiated the magnetism that captivated the fans’ attention, along with the picture he inscribed a cryptic note in the caption which left fans wondering about the state of mind the actor is in right now.

The Anupamaa actor’s inconclusiveness from the first sentence of the note captured the fans' undivided attention, as it stated, “Two words one finger keep it simple.” However, later in the post, he cleared the confusion as he showed his witty side mentioning, “Words are ~ khush raho (Stay happy)!”

Further, the Tere Bin actor gave the disclaimer at the end of the caption, where he mentioned, “Also no animals, humans or bikes were disturbed while shooting these pics.” This humorous disclaimer was stated by Gaurav since he dropped the pictures with a furry friend and another one on his bike.

Fans were quick to shower their love on Gaurav Khanna as the comments section was flooded with appreciation. One of the fans amazed with Gaurav’s comic sense wrote, “Loved the disclaimer.. no bikes were disturbed GK being GK.”

The other one was dazzled with the actor’s vibe and commented, “Hero of the Anupama show is here.. Bombastic,” the other one asked him to keep posting his pictures, as he requested “Bas aap aise hi apne pictures daalte rahiye to hum bhi khush hote rahenge (Please keep posting your pictures like this and it will keep us making happy).”

More about Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna has cemented his place in the industry with his impeccable performances through his superhit shows. The actor rose to fame from his stint in Meri Doli Tere Angana. Apart from that, he has previously worked in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Tere Bin, C.I.D, Jeevan Saathi, and many more. Currently, Gaurav is spreading his charm in the superhit daily soap, Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Madalsa Sharma and others.

