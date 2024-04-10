Aman Gupta needs no introduction. The most popular Shark of Shark Tank India 3 enjoys an immense fan following owing to his unfiltered personality and sense of humor. Besides his professional front, the Shark is a doting father to two beautiful daughters, Adaa Gupta and Miraya Gupta. While fans swoon over their perfect family pictures on social media, many don’t know about the love story of the entrepreneur and his wife.

From a very filmy love story to how it translated into their happily ever after, Aman Gupta and Piya Gupta's love story is a definite must-read.

Aman Gupta’s love story has a DDLJ connection

In a podcast last year, Aman Gupta talked about how his love story had a connection to the famous Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The host asked him to narrate an incident that gave him a push in life. Aman Gupta said that he is a very ‘chep’ person, “Mujhe jo chahiye wo chahiye, (I want what I want)” added Gupta.

Talking about the old days, he said, “My wife, Priya, was not too interested in me, but I chased her. I was very persuasive. A lot of boys would relate to me.”

Saying this, he went on to narrate the story. Priya was studying in Pune and realized that Aman was being a little ‘chep’. “She texted me that we had good time together. I like you, but I don't want to continue this relationship further,” revealed Aman. Texting this, she switched off her phone.

Check out Aman Gupta and Piya Gupta's wedding picture here

The Shark Tank India 3 judge admitted that he loved her, but he couldn't wrap his head around what happened. That night, he was very frustrated and couldn’t sleep. When his dad asked him why he was so restless, he explained everything to his father. “Unke andar na Dilwale ke Anupam aa gaye, ki jaa beta, le aa apne Simran ko.”

On his father’s advice, he went to the station in the morning. He checked the reservation chart but couldn’t find Piya’s name. There was another train leaving for Pune at 2 PM from a different platform. On checking that chart, he found Piya’s name, and seeing her, he boarded the train without a ticket. His now wife was shocked to see him on the train. They talked for hours, Aman succeeded in convincing her, and their happily ever after started. After reaching Pune, Gupta took a flight back home. Narrating this, he said, now they have been together for almost 18 years.

Aman Gupta on his wife’s support in his entrepreneurial journey

In the same podcast, the host asked Aman Gupta how important one's partner is in an entrepreneurial journey. Answering this question, Gupta credited his wife for his success. He said, "If you ask me, I’m a crazy individual. When boAt was starting, I used to go home physically, but mentally, I was still at the office. At that time, everything was about boAt. To understand such a person…for me, handling such a person is tough, and she balances me out."

Talking about how Piya handled responsibilities at home, the co-founder and CMO of boAt said, "I also had a child at that time, and I always tell everyone that Adaa was brought by Piya because I was busy raising my other child."

Check out Aman Gupta's picture with his family here:

Talking about how Piya has been by his side in his entrepreneurial journey, he shared that Piya pushed him to do an MBA after marriage at 29. He also mentioned another incident when he wanted to hire a marketing agency for boAt. The agency was charging Rs 50000, so his wife asked him to learn the tricks himself. Even today, she asks Aman about the business every evening he gets back home. “It’s not my business, it’s ours. It’s sometimes like I’m just a puppet, and she is running the show,” added the Shark.

Aman Gupta was recently seen on screen in the show Shark Tank India 3, along with other Sharks. The show wrapped up after streaming the last episode of the season on March 31st. He actively shares photos and videos of his family on his official social media handle, sharing glimpses of the times Piya visited him on sets.

The Delhi-based businessman owns a million-dollar electronics company. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession and has also completed his MBA degree from the Indian School of Business (ISB). He married Piya Dagar in 2008 and has two daughters, Adaa and Miraya.

