As the nation revels in the festive spirit of Holi, television actor Gaurav Khanna, known for his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in the popular show Anupamaa, took to social media to share glimpses of his vibrant celebrations with his wife. However, what caught the attention of fans wasn't just the colorful pictures but also the actor's quirky caption that left everyone smiling. Check out their celebration pictures below.

Gaurav Khanna celebrates Holi

Just a few hours back, the Anupamaa actor uploaded a series of pictures where he could be seen enjoying the festivities with his wife, both adorned in hues of joy and happiness. From splashing colors to sharing laughter-filled moments, the couple's pictures radiated warmth and camaraderie, spreading infectious smiles among their followers. The pictures show their color-smeared faces and one picture also shows them enjoying the Holi delicacy, gujiya

Check out Gaurav Khanna's post below:

However, it was Gaurav Khanna's caption that added an extra dose of charm to the post. With a touch of humor and wit, the actor wrote, "Side effects of holi … forgot captions. Bura na mano Holi Hai…. Kripyaa khud hi caption soch lein.." (Side effects of Holi... forgot captions. Don't feel bad, it's Holi... Kindly think of a caption yourself..)

Advertisement

Fans couldn't help but appreciate the actor's playful and candid approach, with many flooding the comments section with laughter emojis and creative captions of their own. One user wrote, "Oyee hoyeeeee !!! Main marjawaaaaan. rangberangi post aaj ka 2no mr. & Mrs hotties. haayyeeeee din banadiya aaj ka." Another commented, "Aapke caption mein hi caption hai.... #BuraNaMaanoHoliHai"

Others also wished the couple and wrote, "Happy Holi to both of you and stay blessed always!!" "You both are looking gorgeous. Happy Holi," reads another comment.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly also shared how they celebrated Holi in the setts with her co-actors.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a happy Holi!

ALSO READ: Holi 2024: Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma to Shrenu Parikh-Akshay Mhatre; Check out their 1st celebration post-marriage