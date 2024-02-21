Indian television dramas entertain the viewers with unique storylines and plots. In recent times, many social issues have come to the forefront as the plot of the serials; one of the most typical is the portrayal of the female lead as uneducated. No matter how everything has advanced, the typical storyline still revolves around women coming from poor backgrounds, rural areas, and uneducated.

Talking about this, we cannot forget to mention one of the most popular characters of Indian television, Gopi Bahu. The clips from the serials continue to do rounds on the Internet as viral memes. However, most of these female leads of Indian television are highly educated. Let’s take a look at their educational qualifications.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most bankable actresses in the television industry. Besides being a humble human being, she enjoys immense popularity for her talent. Currently, she essays the lead role of Anupamaa in the hit television drama Anupamaa.

In the show, her character is of a typical Indian housewife who is uneducated and is struggling to make an identity for herself. However, in real life, Rupali Ganguly has a degree in Hotel Management.

The actress even worked as a waitress to support her family. She is the daughter of Anil Ganguly, a renowned director. It’s sheer hard work that brought the actress so much fame.

Megha Chakraborty

Megha Chakraborty, who was seen as Imlie Rathore, the female lead post-generation leap in the second season, is considered uneducated in the television drama. However, in reality, she is a graduate of a prestigious university in Kolkata, from where she is from.

Besides her role in Imlie, she also starred in other television dramas, including Krishna Chali London, Kaatelal & Sons, among others. She also had a promising career in the Bengali film and television industry.

Currently, another Bengali actress, Adrija Addy Roy, has stepped into Megha’s shoes to assume the role of Imlie.

Niharika Chouksey

Niharika Chouksey, who rose to fame with her lead role in the show Faltu, is currently studying at a private institute. The young actress is managing her studies and career in entertainment and showbiz.

The show that went off the air in August last year revolved around Faltu’s journey around seeking approval from her family and earning respect. Currently, the actress is enjoying her journey in the serial Aaina-Roop Nahi Haqikat Bhi Dikhaye.

Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani, best known for her role as Dayaben in the comic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Ever since she went on a sabbatical, her fans are eager to see her return to the screens and miss her.

Disha Vakani’s role as Daya Jethalal Gada was loved by the fans. She portrayed the role of a housewife who is simple and funny. The actress graduated from Gujarat Arts and Science College with a degree in Dramatic Arts.

Ami Trivedi

Ami Trivedi, who played the character of Manjari Birla, Abhimanyu’s mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is shown as uneducated in the show and is disliked by her husband. However, in reality, the actress graduated from Jai Hind College in Mumbai.

The renowned theater and television artist has also acted in popular television series, including Kituu Sab Janti Hai, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, and Papad Pol.

Shubhangi Atre

In the hit show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, actress Shubhangi Atre portrays an uneducated housewife. However, the degree that the actress holds will shock the readers. Shubhangi holds an MBA in Marketing from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in real life. The actress made her debut on television with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the serial garnered immense attention and love from the fans.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who stepped in the shoes of Gia Manek in the hit television drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, finished her studies at the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Her role in the serial is iconic and still remembered as she played the role of an uneducated dumb wife who even washed his husband’s laptop. The hilarious clips surface on the Internet as memes.

On the other hand, Gia Manek portrayed the original Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya before Devoleena. In real life, the actress graduated from Gujarat University with a degree in Advertising and Marketing.

So, isn’t it fascinating? Our favorite TV female leads are indeed superwomen who are always at the top in their personal as well as professional life.

