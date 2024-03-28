Arjun Bijlani has carved a place in the entertainment industry as a talented actor. Besides his stint in television serials, he proved his acting mettle with web shows and a few Hindi movies as well. One such web show was State of Siege: 26/11, where Bijlani essayed the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan. Now, years after the release of the action thriller web series, Arjun Bijlani took to social media today to share a scene that he will cherish forever.

Arjun Bijlani will cherish THIS scene forever

Just an hour back, Arjun Bijlani shared a clip from the series, State of Siege: 26/11 which shows him as Major Nikhil Manikrishnan commanding his team and boosting their morale before a fight. In the caption, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner expressed how the particular scene from the movie will always remain close to his heart. He wrote, “Some scenes u do an actor do stay with you for ever .. This is definitely one of them for me..”

Watch the video of Arjun Bijlani here:

Further, sharing an interesting anecdote, Bijlani added, “This scene was shot in the actual IL76 plane which had got the NSG COMMANDOS to mumbai during the 26/11 attacks .. Thank you @contiloepictures for #stateofseige @zee5shows . Thank you @wearelimitless1 for bringing out the best in me #sandeepunnikrishnan #nsg #saahaskivijay”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh dropped a series of heart emojis in the comment section. Arjun’s wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, who is the loudest cheerleader of her husband’s achievements dropped a series of raised hands emoji and wrote, “super proud of you baby..”

Fans of the Naagin actor praised him and showered their compliments in the comments section. One user wrote, “U have done excellent n quality work on OTT, underrated yet outstanding performance.” “Superb performance and this will always be special one 🇮🇳,” commented another user. One user also wrote, “What bravery, what scene. Lucky you to have got to do it!”

Check out some of the comments on Arjun Bijlani’s post here:

Talking about the web series, State of Siege: 26/11, directed by Abhimanyu Singh, it starred Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijllani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Shoaib Kabeer, among others. It premiered on March 20, 2020 on Zee5.

