Yesterday’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match was indeed an epic one. The former demolished the latter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma emerging as the stars. Now, actor Aly Goni, who is an avid sports enthusiast, could not keep calm and cheered for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Let’s take a look at the series of posts he flooded on social media during the match.

Aly Goni on Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match

Like thousands of netizens, Aly Goni also expressed how Travis Head was giving a deja vu. His first tweet was, “Travis head toh déjàvu de raha hai..”

The Australian left-hand batter made his debut for SRH in yesterday’s match. Last year, in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup final, Head dominated Indian bowlers and also picked up the catch that threw Rohit Sharma out of the ground. Now, yesterday, with Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians, and Head in Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was again the trio on the match that gave the viewers a flashback.

Check out Aly Goni’s tweet here:

In the past, Head represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In another tweet, Aly Goni wrote, “This is going to be one of the best match in history of cricket.” Netizens agreed with him. Talking about the match, it would be unfair to not mention Abhishek Sharma. A Sunrisers Hyderabad batter, he set a new record for the fastest fifty by an SRH batter in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians. Sharma scored 63 runs off 23 balls, including seven sixes and three fours.

In another tweet, the Bigg Boss 14 fame wrote, “Hacker hai bhai SRH wale hacker hai (fire emojis) #SRHvsMi.” Taking to Instagram and sharing a clip of the match, he also wrote, “SRH playing with cheat code.”

Here’s the tweet Aly Goni posted:

Talking about Aly Goni's love for cricket, in the past few days, he also hailed Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for their performances in the IPL matches.

Apart from his love for sports, Goni carved a space for himself in the television industry with shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, among others. Besides, he is also known for participating in reality TV shows like MTV Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss 14, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

