Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Shark Tank India 3's Ritesh Agarwal lands in Ayodhya; expresses joy

The most awaited auspicious ceremony, Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, is happening today (Jan 22). Many celebrities and eminent personalities have already landed in Ayodhya to mark their presence. Shark Tank India 3’s judge, Ritesh Agarwal, has also reached Ayodhya and shared about the same on social media. The founder and CEO of OYO also expressed feeling honored.

Ritesh Agarwal to attend Ram Mandir consecration event

A few days ago, the founder and chief executive officer of OYO, Ritesh Agarwal, received an invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sharing updates about his experience, he took to social media and dropped a few updates related to the proceedings and the iconic event.

Taking to his official social media handles, Ritesh Agarwal mentioned that he left early for the consecration ceremony and can be seen wearing traditional attire. The Shark Tank India 3 Judge expressed feeling honored to join other devotees who have come from all over India to witness the historic moment. Dropping a few snaps, he wrote, "Leaving early for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with a few friends and OYOpreneurs in this lovely attire helped by a family connected to Ayodhya."

Ritesh further added, "Today I am honored to join many devotees who have come in from all across India and the world for this momentous occasion. To be able to celebrate Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony from this close proximity is an experience that cannot be explained in words. Jai Shree Ram"

Besides this, he also shared a video captioning, "Shortly the gates will open and we will all enter the temple. It's an architectural marvel to see the temple up close and artisans all over the country have contributed to building this structure from the ground up."

In the video, Ritesh Agarwal said, " Namaste iss saal bharat mein diwali do baar aa rahi hai. Yahan par hum log Sugriv kila jo mandir ka main dwar hai, uske saamne khade huye ahin. Maine aapko Puri Jagannath se bataya ki hum jab Ayodhya Dham pahunchenge, aapko uske baare mein bataunga (Namaste, this year Diwali will arrive for two time in India. Here we all are in front of Sugriv Kila which is the main door of the temple. I told you from Puri Jagannath that when we reach Ayodhya Dham, I will tell you about it)."

For those who are unaware, Agarwal visited the Puri Jagannath Temple, kicking off his holy week. Since he belongs to Orrisa, the billionaire hotelier commenced this holy week with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.

Ritesh Agarwal calls Ayodhya visit an unforgettable experience

A few hours ago, OYO founder Ritesh dropped a video giving a sneak peek into the decorations of Ayodha city that looked drenched in happiness, devotion, joy, positivity, and light. Expressing his excitement and highlighting the beauty of Ayodhya, he wrote, "Reached Ayodhya late evening and decided to tour the city at night on foot. Everywhere I went you could feel the excitement, devotion and anticipation amongst devotees."

Exploring the nightlife during the most-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Agarwal shared how the city has decorations depicting Shri Ram. Divulging further, he penned, "Amidst the chilly weather - the bhajans, bonfires around the city, the warmth and hospitality of the city keep you on your toes all the time. Wherever you get to visit Ayodhya - it's an unforgettable experience."

