Dev Singh and Rinku Ghosh will be seen together in an upcoming film titled Ladies Special. Focused on the theme of women's empowerment, the movie is an attempt by the makers to blend Bhojpuri cinema with a captivating storyline that could have a huge impact on society. Rinku Ghosh has even shared a few pictures with her co-actresses on social media in a collaborative post.

Ladies Special is currently in production

Bankrolled by Parag Patil, Ladies Special is said to be in the production phase. Besides Dev Singh and Rinku Ghosh in prominent roles, the upcoming movie also stars Vimal Pandey playing a pivotal character. Apart from expressing his delight and excitement over the project, the producer showed confidence that the audience would feel engaged and captivated by the compelling narrative, blending seamlessly with the cinematic beauty.

Producer Parag also stated that they had worked tirelessly on the story of Ladies Special and decided to take a router to grand-scale production during the pre-production process. He even explained that the casting for the film had been done with the same thought in mind and then took the movie on floors. Parag Patel even added that several artists in the movie hold expertise in their craft and, hence, are confident about presenting a new film to the Indian audience.

According to the insights shared by the producer, Ladies Special will be a fresh cinematic experience for the audience as it involves multiple skilled artists. Since the casting has been planned to ensure grand-scale commitment, the movie promises a talented cast.

Speaking of the director, Ladies Special is helmed by Chirag Dutt Kashyap. While Parag Patil is already known to have delivered various blockbusters, this time, he is serving as a producer while Chirag sits in the director's chair. Coming to the ensemble cast features Awadhesh Mishra, Reena Rani Maya Yadav, Anita Rawat, Baleswar Singh, Preeti Singh, Pallavi Giri, Sanjeev Mishra, and OP Kashyap. We might come across more details about the project in the coming days.

For the uninitiated, Rinku Ghosh worked as a lead actress in the SONY TV serial Durgesh Nandini. She was next seen as the main antagonist in Mohe Rang De. Some of her other shows are Ek Safar Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha and Junooniyatt.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh feels lonely as she gets ignored by her son Golla; Haarsh Limbachiyaa cleans his closet