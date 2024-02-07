EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen says Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th fail 'inspired' her; 'We need new age actors'

Renowned for her exceptional talent, Sushmita Sen shines as one of the most accomplished actresses in the film industry. The former Miss Universe made a remarkable comeback with the thriller series Aarya, where her captivating and fearless performance captivated both audiences and critics alike.

As Ram Madhvani's thrilling series nears its conclusion with the final installment titled Aarya Antim Vaar, the actress engaged in an exclusive Masterclass session with Pinkvilla, just ahead of its release on February 9th. During the discussion, Sushmita Sen praised Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail.

Sushmita Sen lauds Vikrant Massey for his inspiring performance in 12th fail

During the Pinkvilla masterclass, a fan eagerly inquired about the Hindi performance that had inspired Sushmita Sen recently. Without hesitation, she extolled, "Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail" Her admiration poured forth as she explained, "I was so inspired, so frustrated, so angry, and so in pain; everything that the character felt, I felt because of him and his performance. Absolutely inspired! We need new-age actors like him who can seamlessly inhabit any role and make you feel like you belong. Hats off to him."

About Aarya Antim Vaar

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming web series has recently been unveiled by its creators. Disney+ Hotstar took to Instagram to share the sneak peek, heralding, "For one last time, the lioness will unleash her final strike. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th. #AaryaS3OnHotstar."

The first season of Aarya garnered acclaim, earning a nomination for Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards, further solidifying its critical acclaim.

Crafted and co-directed by the esteemed filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, Aarya Antim Vaar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Vishwajeet Pradhan, among others.

The final chapter of this gripping series is slated for release on February 9th on the streaming platform.

