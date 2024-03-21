They say friendships from the controversial Bigg Boss house do not sustain. However, Bigg Boss 15's boys gang has proved it wrong. Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Simba Nagpal shared close bonds inside the house and had a great time together. It was always a laughter riot whenever Nishant, Rajiv, and Pratik had a long conversation in the show. Now, after years, the boys had a fun reunion.

Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv Adatia reunited

After Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv Adatia reunited for a fun night out filled with laughter, masti, and pictures. Rajiv also shared a few glimpses of the night as the boys re-lived their Bigg Boss journey by watching a few episodes of the show. Meanwhile, Rajiv who was known for his obsession with doing the kitchen duties in Bigg Boss 15, took over the kitchen yet again and prepared his popular Gujarati dish thepla for the boys.

Rajiv Adatia also shared a picture from the night and captioned it as, "A night of pure laughter and catching up!! To much fun and some Theplas! @pratiksehajpal @simbanagpal @nishantbhat85 @rajivadatia #reunion #bb15 #funtimes."

Take a look at the picture shared by Rajiv Adatia here:

Fans shower love on the post by Rajiv Adatia

Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 15 were elated and nostalgic watching these boys having a fun night. Many fans commented on the post and mentioned that they were happy seeing their bond remain intact over the years. While everyone loved their bond, a few mentioned that they missed Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra in the pictures.

A fan wrote, "True friends are great riches." Another wrote, "Cute smile amazing friendship." While others wrote, "Where is Shamita" and "Karan Kundrra ki kami isme."

More about Rajiv-Nishant-Pratik- Simba's friendship

Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal became friends during Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and ever since their bond remained strong. As they entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, they got closer to Simba Nagpal. When Rajiv Adatia entered the house as a wildcard contestant, he had many fights with Nishant Bhat and Pratik SEhajpal. However, later they became friends.

