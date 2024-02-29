Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have reunited after years for the show Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. They are already spreading their magic and have given viewers a new reason to stay glued to the screens. The courtroom drama features the duo as dedicated and determined lawyers. While the two share an intense chemistry onscreen, the two have the most fun behind the scenes.

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winger's banter

Undeniably, Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget share a close friendship and have been friends for years. A few hours ago, the former shared a reel that seemingly annoys Jennifer, and she ends up expressing regret over falling for someone's heart.

The clip shows Karan walking towards her with a weird expression while the 'Aankhon ki Gustakhiyaan' track plays in the background. The Beyhadh actress moves him aside and that's when he quips, "Kyun, tum log bolte ho na dil dekhti hai ladkon ka, shakal kyun dekh rahi ho (Why, you people say that you see the hearts of boys, why are you looking at the face?)."

Jennifer replies, "Bhaad mein gaya dil. Dil mila kar dekh liya humne. Bas ho gaya. Dil na chahiye (Heart went to hell. I am experienced to falling for someone's heart. It is enough. Don't want heart)." Sharing the video, Karan Wahi writes, "Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan with @jenniferwinget1 #bts P.s- watch the full video for some JW gyaan."

Watch the clip here:

Fans react

Reacting to the fun clip, a user expresses, "Wahi ji ka expression and Jenny as always on point." Another comment reads, "Can't take my eyes off from this gorgeous lady." One of the fans mentions, "Dil mila kar dekh liya was a shade i like it, i loveee it." Nakuul Mehta also reacts with a laughter emoji.

Look at some of the comments here:

About Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani

The courtroom drama stars Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi in leading roles. The two worked together in Dill Mill Gayye and have been BFFs since then. Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani also stars Reem Shaikh and Sanjay Nath in pivotal roles. It can be watched on SONY LIV.

