Shaheer Sheikh, the talented actor known for his powerful performances and irresistible charm, has now set his sights on a new and exciting project. He will be joining forces with acclaimed actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the thrilling web-film Do Patti.

The makers had initially kept Shaikh's association with the movie under wraps and it was Pinkvilla that confirmed the buzz about the same with Shaheer's official quote. Now, the teaser of the project is out and Shaikh shared the same on his social media.

Shaheer Sheikh's friends from the small screen root for his big project Do Patti

As Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media to share a glimpse of his upcoming project Do Patti, his friends and co-actors from the industry bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages and sent good wishes his way. Nakuul Mehta rooted for Sheikh as he commented, "Go Shaheer". Shaheer's co-actress from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke Kaveri Priyam shared loved-up emojis on the post while his Mahabharat co-actor Rohit Bharadwaj wrote, "All the best Bhai".

Have a look at the teaser of Do Patti shared by Shaheer Shaikh on Instagram-

The teaser of the project unveils a mysterious story with Kajol donning the hat of a cop. She seems to be on a mission to solve an inexplicable case wherein Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh's characters are involved. The teaser showcases a few brilliant shots of Shaikh's romance with Sanon. Along with being a cast member, Kriti Sanon is also co-producing the project.

Shaheer Sheikh on taking up Do Patti

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh confirmed the buzz of being a part of the project and revealed that he loves the thrill factor. He had said, " "I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honor to work alongside such a stellar cast. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating."

Do Patti will soon stream on one of the leading OTT platforms.

