Bhagya Lakshmi is all set for a major twist in the show. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to guarantee complete entertainment to the viewers. Recently, the much-hyped track of Lakshmi losing her mental strength and becoming a child (mentally) concluded and Rishi and Lakshmi finally reunited.

Now, the show is set for a six-year leap and after that, a couple of new actors will be seen joining the show.

Trisha Sarda to play Rishi-Lakshmi's daughter

After a time-lapse of six years, Bhagya Lakshmi will witness a few kids entering the show. According to Pinkvilla's exclusive sources, actress Trisha Sarda has been roped in to play Rishi and Lakshmi's daughter in the show. Sarda has been a part of various projects including Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlal, Bindiya Sarkar, and Aangan Apno Ka among others.

When contacted, Trisha's mother confirmed the news to Pinkvilla and revealed that the post-leap story shoot would commence in a day or two.

Lakshmi and Rishi to separate before leap in Bhagya Lakshmi

As per the new promo of Bhagya Lakshmi, an angry Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) leaves in a car while Rishi is seen busy performing an arti. Lakshmi's car meets with an accident and falls off the cliff followed by a blast. Lakshmi's sister informs Rishi that Lakshmi is no more leaving him shattered.

It can be speculated that Lakshmi will survive the accident and might learn about her pregnancy. She decides to single-handedly raise her baby.

More about Bhagya Lakshmi

The initial storyline of Bhagya Lakshmi revolved around Rishi getting married to Lakshmi because of family pressure while he was deeply is love with Malishkha. However, with time, Rishi realized his love for Lakshmi and the duo braved the storm of time to get back together. Malishka is forever against Lakshmi and Rishi's union.

Bhagya Lakshmi stars actors like Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Smita Bansal, Aman Gandhi among others.

