Bharti Singh gets emotional on meeting teachers as she reaches her alma mater for event

Bharti Singh often gives a sneak peek into her day through her vlogs. In the recent vlog uploaded by the comedian on her and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s YouTube channel named Life of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL), she is seen attending an event at her alma mater as a guest. Bharti also introduced her fan family to her teachers.

Bharti Singh gets emotional on seeing her teachers

The latest vlog on Bharti Singh’s YouTube channel begins with the actress teasing her son, Gola. She seems to be in her usual cheerful mood as her baby boy plays around with a slate. In the next frame, Bharti is seen getting ready for an event. While her hair is being done, she tells her viewers that she is all set to reminisce her childhood memories.

Elaborating on the same, the Kapil Sharma Show star says she was invited to an event at DAV College and had passed out from DAV College of Amritsar. While on her way, Bharti Singh shed light on her outfit for the day. She is spotted in a black-colored net dress with floral patches on it.

As Bharti reaches the DAV festival, she introduces her fans to her teachers and quips, “Teachers dekho kitni pyaari pyaari. Sab daily soaps wali teachers hain (Look at teachers, all of them are so lovely. They are all daily soap teachers).” The 39-year-old comedian further reveals how she gets emotional each time someone mentions DAV. She gives a heartwarming speech before leaving the event and is also seen hugging her teachers.

Here are some glimpses from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is identified as one of the most prominent comedians of India. She began her career with the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she ended up as the second runner-up. Some of Bharti’s notable works include shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Kapil Sharma Show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh settled down with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

