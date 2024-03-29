Bharti Singh gets possessive about husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; asks him to not make Neha Kakkar laugh much

Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa treat fans with a glimpse into their daily life through their vlogs on YouTube. In a recent vlog, the comedian was seen issuing a warning to her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa about his behavior on sets. Bharti warned him not to make the Super Star Singer 3 judge Neha Kakkar laugh a lot.

Bharti Singh’s cute possessiveness for Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh, who is known for her comic timing, pretended to burst out in anger at her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and claimed he had broken her heart. She complained that he only watches his show Super Star Singer 3 and not Dance Deewane while connecting with her fans via the vlog.

During the hilarious husband-wife banter, Bharti can be heard telling Haarsh, “Ek minute bhai zada hasa raha hai. Mereko na gussa aa raha hai abhi. Tera koi haq nahi hai Neha Kakkar ko itna hasane ka (You are making too much laugh. I am getting angry right now. You have no right to make Neha Kakkar laugh this much).”

Bharti’s epic warning made Haarsh burst out in laughter. Watching him laugh, the comedian sternly asks him to stop laughing. Following this, she further asks him, “Kisi ki biwi ko tu kyu hasa raha hai (Why are you making someone else’s wife laugh)?” Replying to her question, Limbachiyaa tells Bharti that even Neha’s husband makes her laugh. Agreeing with his response, Singh says, “Han par tu zada hi hasa raha hai, neeche baithna ye wo (Yes you are making him laugh more).” Bharti then tells Haarsh, “Zada effortless ho raha hai main bata nhi hu (You are being more effortless, I’m telling you).”

Following this, the possessive mother inside Bharti took the side of her son Gola aka Laksh after Haarsh appreciated the children on his singing reality show. She said, “Humara khud ka bacha bahut acha hai samjhe (Our own child is very good).” In response to the same, Limbachiyaa burst out laughing. Concluding her banter session with her husband, Bharti mockingly taunted him by mentioning that he is always busy shooting.

Bharti taking votes on Dance Deewane 4 and Super Star Singer 3

Later in the vlog, Bharti was seen comparing her show with that of Haarsh’s, as both husband and wife serve their hosting duties in two different shows. Therefore, the laughter queen started promoting her show in the vlog.

Bharti shared that the couple had decided that they would watch each other’s show, but only those parts where they are anchoring, because both shows are scheduled at the same time. She then mentioned how despite the understanding between Haarsh and her, she always starts watching the performances in the show too. Taking it as a challenge, she decided that she would also watch all the dance performances.

Bharti was then seen quizzing her house help, asking her to pick from Dance Deewane 4 and Super Star Singer 3. She asked her house help which show is better in its laughter element, and urged her to speak the truth. Eventually, Bharti has a sigh of relief as the house help reveals she finds her funny over her husband.

Meanwhile, in the vlog, Singh also highlighted the grand gift that her son Laksh received ahead of his birthday. She also shared a glimpse of the gift and mentioned that ‘maasi’ Shehnaaz Gill sent the present to Gola.

