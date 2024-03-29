Kapil Sharma expresses gratitude for his role in film Crew; says, ‘It was a small journey but memorable’

Kapil Sharma, who is set to feature in the movie Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon expressed his gratitude to the team in a heartfelt message. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew, released in theatres today, March 29, features The Great Indian Kapil Show fame in a cameo appearance.

Kapil Sharma’s gratitude as Crew releases in theatres

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram to share a video from the wrap-up party of Crew with Tabu, and the team. In the video, one can see Tabu cutting the cake and the team indulging in celebrations. Sharing the video, the comedian expressed gratitude to producers Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor for his ‘small’ but ‘memorable’ journey.

In the caption, he wrote, “Thank you so much @anilskapoor @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor for making me a part of the #crew though it was a small journey but memorable, as I am sharing the screen with my all-time favorite @tabutiful ji my love n best wishes to the whole crew of the #crew releasing tomorrow.” Kapil also joked about his short screen time, quipping it felt like a two-day journey.

Taking to the comments section of the post, Ektaa Kapoor reacted and praised Kapil. She wrote, “Kapil Paaaji u were so so good n u n tabu ji as husband wife were awesome! Thanku for@thsi #foreverrockstaar.”

How fans reacted to Kapil Sharma’s post

As soon as Sharma posted the video, fans flooded the comments section and expressed their thoughts. One user wrote, “OTT par aap are ho , show apka ara hai, theatre. Aap kar rhe jo , film alag se aa rahi hai , singing alag se, ab iske aage kya chand par jane ka irada hai Kappu. (You are appearing on OTT, your show is coming, theater. What you are doing, a film is coming separately, singing is coming separately, now what is your intention to go to the moon, Kappu?).” Another user commented, “After watching the trailer, I realized that Kapil emerges as the ultimate victor of this film production! The filming process must have been quite enjoyable for you, right?”

About Kapil Sharma and The Great Indian Kapil Show

Apart from his appearance in Crew, Kapil Sharma is gearing up for Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. After taking a break for seven years, Kapil Sharma is set to reunite with Sunil Grover in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

It was only recently that the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show released the promo featuring the cast including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The first episode will have Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor as guests. And, it will premiere on March 30 on Netflix. The show will air every Saturday at 8 pm.

