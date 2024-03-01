Bharti Singh praises Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri's undeniable comedy pairing: 'Itne funny hai dono'

Bharti Singh's vlogs are known for their fresh, uplifting content filled with just the right dose of laughter. In a recent episode by Life Of Limbachiyaa’s (LOL), Bharti Singh shares snippets from her upcoming podcast. In this episode, she and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have invited the incomparable comedy duo of Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri to share their hilarious experiences. Later in the vlog, Golla visits a temple with his father, Harsh Limbachiyaa.

What does Bharti say about the comedy duo Krushna and Sudesh?

While discussing the podcast shoot, Bharti couldn't contain her laughter, reminiscing about their earlier session with Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. She added, “Itna acha podcast hua main apko kya btau. Main abhi bhi jab podcast ke bare mien bolti hun to meri hansi nikal jati hai (The podcast went so well, what should I tell you? Even now, when I talk about the podcast, I burst into laughter.)” She then praised the dynamic duo Krushna-Sudesh, highlighting how perfectly they complement each other. She mentioned, “Kitne funny hai ye dono sach mien kahun jo Krushna_Sudesh ne kar diya hai na mujhe nahi lagta hai ki koi abhi kar payega (They are both really funny, to tell you the truth, what Krushna and Sudesh have done, I don't think anyone can do it now).”

Bharti Singh’s candid feelings for Krushna and Sudesh

Later in the vlog, the queen of laughter, Bharti Singh, shared her heartfelt feelings for both comedians. She expressed her respect for her senior, Sudesh Lehri, from whom she has learned a lot. About Krushna Abhishek, she noted, “First time Krushna ko emotional hote huye dekha hai podcast mien but bahut mehanti h. Bahut mehanti hai (For the first time, I saw Krushna getting emotional in the podcast, but he is very hardworking.).”

Bharti proudly discussed the softer sides of her fellow comedians.

How the senior comedians have always supported Bharti

Bharti expressed her gratitude for having such supportive seniors. In her latest vlog, she thanked them all, saying, “Chahe main inse bahut choti hun magr jab main perform karne jati hun to chahe wo Sudesh Lehri sir ho, Rajiv Thakur sir ho, ya Chandan Bhai ya Kapil Bhai ye lines de dete hai yar. Kitni achi baat hai (Even though I am much younger than them, whenever I go to perform, whether it be Sudesh Lehri sir, Rajiv Thakur sir, Chandan Bhai, or Kapil Bhai, they give me these lines, man. How nice is that)?”

Given Bharti Singh's description of her upcoming vlog featuring Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri, it promises to be her most entertaining vlog yet.