Arti Singh, who is best known for her time on Bigg Boss 13 is on cloud nine as she is preparing for her big day. The actress is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau, Dipak Chauhan on April 25. Since fans eagerly wait for updates on the wedding, the actress recently revealed the venue of the wedding. She will get married at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai.

Arti Singh to get married at Iskcon Temple

ETimes reported about the actress’ wedding venue after talking to her. Arti Singh shared that she loves simplicity and she is happy with how things are going. Talking about why she chose Iskcon temple as the venue, she shared, “I like the simplicity, I like being simple. My wedding is in Iskcon Temple. Mera mann waisa he tha karne ka (I wanted to do this) and I am happy everything is happening that way.”

Sharing her plans for the big day, she said, "It's not that I won't be wearing heavy jewelry or won't have functions. Everything will happen. I will opt for heavy look and jewellery but that will be for the main day. But now I am liking how things are going."

Arti Singh on industry friends attending her wedding

The Bigg Boss 13 fame shared that initially she thought of getting married at Kashi Vishwanath, but had to change her mind. Talking about why she reconsidered, she shared, "There are so many relationships, friends from the industry. More than all this, my people are so excited that they are telling me tum nahi bhi bolaogi toh bhi aajayenge hum (My friends are saying even if you don't call us, we will turn up for your wedding)."

Many close friends from her industry will be seen at the wedding. Taking a few names, she shared, "Everyone wants to be there like Ankita (Lokhande), she wants to be part of every function. Prince was going to Australia, Yuvika did not go to Australia because of my wedding. I have earned all these relationships. I am feeling very good."

With only a few days left for the wedding, the actress is busy with preparations and often shares glimpses of it with her fans on social media. Just a few days, she uploaded a picture of a building decked up with lights and flowers, and wrote, “10 days to go.”

Recently, she visited Kashi Vishwanath to seek blessings. She was seen posing with her wedding invitation card outside the temple. A few invitations have already been sent out, and Bharti Singh in her recent vlog shared her joy about receiving the same.

