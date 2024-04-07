Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh rose to fame during her stint on the show. She often delights fans by giving a peek into her life through social media handles. Lately, she has been grabbing attention due to her personal life. The actress has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration.

Arti Singh shares a glimpse of her birthday celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arti shared a video of her birthday celebration. In the video, she was seen cutting a cake in the back of a car. She wrote in the caption, “One of the most special birthdays.. thank u for all the love and wishes I got from everywhere. I’m sorry if I hv missed replying to anyone .. thank u @dipakchauhan09 for making it most most loved and special one. Thank u my family and friends for loving me.” Arti expressed gratitude for all the love and wishes she received from everywhere. She also thanked her to-be husband, Dipak Chauhan for making her birthday special.

Fan reactions

As soon as Arti posted the video, not only fans but actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Meera Deosthale, Priyal Gor, and others wished her a happy birthday. Fans filled the comment section with their wishes and expressed joy on her birthday. One user wrote, “You’re the brightest star in the galaxy! Happy birthday!” Another user commented, “Happy birthday arti ji mujhe Aap bigg boss se bhut accha lagde ho. Or mujhe abhi pata chla k apni shadi announce hone wali. I am so happy. (Happy birthday Arti ji! I really liked you on Bigg Boss. I just found out that your wedding has been announced. I am so happy).”

Advertisement

Recently, Arti Singh took to her Instagram to introduce her soon-to-be husband. The actress is set to tie the knot on 25th April this year in Mumbai. Showcasing her romantic real-life chemistry through a series of pictures, Arti describes the bond they share as she writes in the caption, “Dipak ki Arti (Dipak's Arti). Countdown begins. 20 days to go to our forever ...”

More about Arti Singh

Arti Singh began her acting career with the TV series Mayka. She is known for her roles in Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay and Waaris. She also participated in reality TV show Bigg Boss 13.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Shreyas Iyer recalls waving at a girl from audience during his first IPL series