Ever since Arti Singh participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the actress rose to fame and amassed huge popularity in the industry. She keeps giving a candid peek into her life through her social media posts. Lately, Arti Singh has been grabbing attention due to her personal life. As already known, she is all set to take the plunge and marry her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan.

Now, while talking to a media portal, the actress has shed light on her wedding preparations and more details about her big day.

Arti Singh to marry Dipak Chauhan on April 25

According to Etimes, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all to tie the knot on April 25 this year, in Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 13 fame mentioned it as a 'purely arranged marriage.' The pre-wedding festivities will include traditional mehendi and haldi ceremony. Highlighting her journey with Dipak, Arti said that she spoke to him for the first time on July 23 last year and met post his birthday.

The actress shared that she wished to commit to her relationship with him in November, but that could not happen as they needed their family's approval. Talking about her engagement to Dipak, Arti stated that he gave her a ring at a temple in Delhi and hence considered that moment as her engagement. Opening up about her bond with Dipak Chauhan, Arti Singh commented that they have developed a strong friendship along the way.

A few days back, Arti shared a picture in a gorgeous red saree. In the pictures, she was seen embracing the flower while flaunting her beautiful diamond ring. The pictures left her fans speculating if she hinted at her engagement to her boyfriend.

About Arti Singh

Arti Singh is known for her bubbly personality and has been featured in shows such as Grihasti, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, and Parichay. Further, she participated in Bigg Boss 13 and became one of the finalists. The actress enjoys a decent fanbase and is the sister of popular comedian Krushna Abhishek.

