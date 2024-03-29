The Great Indian Kapil Show: Host showers praise on Sunil Grover; lauds Archana Puran Singh saying she understands 'every type of humor'

Ahead of the release of The Great Indian Kapil Show, on Netflix, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma lauds his teammates including the judges Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover. This season will see Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma reuniting seven years after their controversial fallout.

Kapil Sharma lauds for Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover

Recently, at a press conference ahead of the release of The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma praised his team for the impeccable work they do on the screen. Kapil called the judge of the show, Archana Puran Singh a ‘lucky charm’ as he believes that with her perfect sense of humor, she became the light of the show. Describing it more vividly, he says “She is our lucky charm. We started the show in 2013. Before that, I worked with Archana ji in Comedy Circus. Her speciality is that she understands every type of humour, and that’s an art. We enjoy it a lot when she sits in front of us.”

Further, he appreciated his fellow companion, Sunil Grover as he showed belief in him. Showering praises on the Sunflower actor, Kapil said, “And you all know pura show ek taraf inki fan following ek taraf (The entire show is on one side and his fan following is on the another).” Kapil further reminisces the first time he met Sunil was before when the show had not even started working. They first collaborated in 2009, on Hans Baliye, where they received significant recognition because of Sunil’s great fan following.

In the same press conference, the comedian thanked his audience for showing so much support every year. Recollecting his heart-melting thoughts together he said, “It has been 11 years to this show, and I thank everyone for giving so much love to the show. This time we are coming with more affluence.”

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show is slated to be released on 30th March 2024, for which the teasers of the first episode are already out. The show is going to make its grand opening with Kapoor’s where it will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Along with its amazing cast including Kapil, Archana, and Sunil, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Krushna Abhishek, are going to feature in it as well. The show takes off to go international on Netflix.

